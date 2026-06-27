Texas Adds Commitment From Elite CB Recruit

After a slow start on the recruiting trail, the Texas Longhorns have found a footing on the recruiting trail and have cranked up the heat as the summer moves along, staying blissfully hot pulling in commitments in succession.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, this is just a part of ensuring the roster is built for future success, not just pending success for the upcoming season. Having a consistent stream of talent to rebuild, rather than reload, is the priority for the Longhorns.

Now, they have done exactly that, adding a commitment from Montre Jackson, one of the premier cornerbacks in the 2027 cycle, and further boosting the Longhorns' top 10 class they have built for the 2027 class.

Why Jackson is an Elite Cornerback

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver J.J. Hester (13) is up ended by defesive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2024. | Sarah Phipps / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson is ranked as the No. 21 cornerback in the class, is the No. 28-ranked prospect in the Lone Star State and is a top 200 recruit in the country. Perhaps more importantly for Sarkisian and the staff, though, is that he the No. 5-ranked cornerback in Texas, giving the Longhorns commitments from two of the top five in the state at the position, with a chance to land a third from that grouping as well.

Standing at 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, he has a projectable frame and track-verified speed to be a well-rounded defensive back. He is comfortable in man-coverage, flashing an ability to stay attached to a receiver's hip, and has strong hands to fight through catches to knock down passes and fight in contested ones as well.

How Jackson Adds to the Longhorns Future

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

When the Longhorns entered this past offseason, reloading the roster with some of the top talent available was a clear top priority. One of the positions that took the forefront, surrounded by question marks about the future, was the cornerbacks. It's a talented group, but one that was also very raw, and lacked veterans to shape it for the season ahead.

That matters because when Jackson gets on campus, there will be younger talent above him that have been developing behind the scenes for the Longhorns. As an extremely hyped cornerback prospect, though, with a good camp under his belt, he could fight his way to earn early rotational minutes. Regardless, he projects as a competitive piece for the Longhorns roster of the future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.