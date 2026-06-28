Pair of Texas WR Commits Preview What to Expect With the Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns football program is preparing for another big season in Austin. To the surprise of no one, the Longhorns are once again being considered as one of the best teams in the country before one game has even been played. The biggest reason for those expectations is the talent this team has on the roster.

From the offensive weapons to elite stars on the defense, if things go right, the Longhorns could have a very deep postseason run this year. The Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian have never had an issue with having talent on the sidelines. Sarkisian has brought in another top recruiting class for this season and is working on another for 2027.

Recently, a pair of 2027 wide receiver commits spoke about what it means for them to get to play for the Longhorns next season.

A Respected Program

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

LeVon Whittaker of KXAN had the chance to speak with four-star wide receiver Briceson Thrower and three-star wide receiver Kyron Brown as the two competed in the Dave Campbell 7-on-7 state tournament. Whittaker got to ask the Lonestar duo about playing together in Austin next season.

"Two elite wide receivers going to an elite program just gives you an elite mindset. When we get there we're going to make each other better. As long as we continue to improve, I feel like the sky is the limit," Brown said.

Caught up with @TexasFootball commits @briceson_jr & @KyronBrown2027 after their head to head game at the @dctf 7-on-7 state tournament. Both WR's committed to the Longhorns this month and showed elite skill today #HookEm pic.twitter.com/LGPdYX6L76 — LeVon Whittaker TV (@levonwhitt_tv) June 27, 2026

As of now, the wide receivers in the 2027 class may be the most stacked unit in all of the country. Alongside Thrower and Brown, the Longhorns also have five-star wide receiver Easton Royal. Royal committed to the Longhorns back in November of last year and is the number one-ranked receiver in the 2027 class.

Currently, the Longhorns have the fifth-best class in 2027, with 50% of those commitments coming from in-state talent. One of the best things about being a program in Texas is that, a lot of the time, the coaching staff can stay in-state when searching for talent. This is a state where the best of the best play, and Thrower and Brown are just the latest examples of that.

These two could make immediate impacts when they arrive on campus next season. While this year should be exciting, 2027 could be on the same exact level of expectations.

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