The Best Quotes From Texas Players After Day 2 of Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns have battled through some scorching-hot weather this week as the start of fall camp continues, but that hasn't stopped the players from being all smiles.

This remained the case when three players -- safety Jelani McDonald, defensive tackle Hero Kanu and running back/returner Ryan Niblett -- spoke with the media following Day 2 of fall camp on Thursday.

Here are some of the most notable things they had to say:

Ryan Niblett Says He'll Be Getting More Touches This Season

Texas Longhorns running back Ryan Niblett (21) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Niblett has been a do-it-all player during his time at Texas and deserves some massive recognition for staying committed to the process even when things weren't going his way.

It's clear the coaching staff wants to reward him, as he told reporters that he thinks he'll be getting more touches on offense this season.

"They are (trying to get me more touches)," Niblett said. "Not a set number, but they are definitely trying to put me in there a lot more."

Hero Kanu Calls Justus Terry "A Generational Talent"

Kanu had some massive praise for Texas defensive lineman Justus Terry, who is ready for a breakout season in 2026 after showing nice flashes as a true freshman last year.

"He's doing well," Kanu said of Terry. "One of the guys I'm probably most impressed with. He's definitely a generational talent I'd say. Really, really good guy. Obviously, got to stay healthy and everything, and got to make sure he's doing his job, coming along, following the lead, and he's gonna be just fine. ... I got high expectations for him."

Jelani McDonald on First Impressions of John Meredith III

Texas Longhorns cornerback John Meredith III during fall camp practice. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

Texas freshman cornerback John Meredith III is still getting into the swing of things after just recently joining the team following his reclassification to 2026.

Even though Meredith is new to the Forty Acres, McDonald has already realized just how talented he is.

"He's a very special guy," McDonald said of Meredith. "He's very competitive. He a little quiet right now, but that's how all of us were coming in as a freshman. So that's the norm. But just being able to see him get in there with the amount of time that he did have to learn, to get in there and just have the confidence to learn the plays and coverages that we run."

Ryan Niblett on Who The 3 Fastest Players on the Team Are

Niblett took some time to answer the question but came up with an interesting response.

- WR Kohen Brown



- WR Ryan Wingo



- CB Warren Roberson

Though Niblett certainly deserves to be in this category, he refused to put himself on the list.

"I don't like to put myself in there. I'm very humble," Niblett said with a laugh.

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