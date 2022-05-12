Elite Transfer Target WR Transfer Jordan Addison will visit USC this weekend

The Texas Longhorns have been honing in on receiver Jordan Addison who entered the transfer portal from the University of Pittsburgh.

Last season, Addison won the annual Fred Biletnikoff Award which is awarded to the nation’s top college football receiver.

Currently, Addison is deciding between Alabama, Texas, and USC. The Longhorns weren't really in the picture before Addison visited the Forty Acres this past week.

However, it is well-known that Addison has a strong relationship with Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion, his previous coach in Pittsburgh.

Now, several reports suggest that Addition will visit USC this upcoming weekend. Since Addison’s entry into the transfer portal, USC has been believed to be the top contender for his commitment.

Along with fellow receiver Xavier Worthy, Bijan Robinson, Jordan Whittington, and many others voiced their support during his visit.

If Addison commits to Texas, he will join a class of standout additions including former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receivers Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall, and tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

On the other side, the Longhorns have also lost some talent including redshirt junior Joshua Moore, redshirt sophomore Kelvontay Dixon, and junior Marcus Washington. In the meantime, the Longhorns will continue to prepare to hopefully bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 season.

The season opener is scheduled to be on September 3rd against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.

