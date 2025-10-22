ESPN Analyst ‘Doesn’t Trust’ This Aspect of the Texas Longhorns
In an article released on Sunday, ESPN staff writer Billy Connelly analyzed the teams that can, and can’t, be trusted after week 8 of college football — here is what he said about the Texas Longhorns.
“(The Longhorns have) quite possibly the second-best defense in the sport to my eyes,” Connelly said. “Despite the defense… Texas is only fifth on the SEC title odds list above, just ahead of Missouri and behind those Sooners. (But) You already know the reason, of course.”
‘Don’t trust: Arch Manning and Texas’ Offense’
The Longhorns’ offense ranks 74th in yards per play, 88th in points per drive and 101st in success rate. All of which, Connelly noted, are on 46.5% of their passing attempts this season.
“I don't bring this up to heap further scorn on (quarterback) Arch Manning, or at least not to specifically do that,” Connelly said. “The preseason Heisman favorite hasn't gotten any of the help he needed this season, and he certainly didn't in Saturday night's 16-13 win over Kentucky.”
He mentioned that Manning’s issues appear to be fundamental, such as footwork, pocket timing, and accuracy. The offensive struggles appear to be a joint effort, with only 47 yards recorded on the ground; Texas running backs averaged 3.3 yards per carry in Lexington.
“This offense is still failing to clear an increasingly low bar… no matter how good the defense may be, it's going to face four of the nation's top 15 offenses (per SP+) in its last five games, and the offense is going to face three defenses that grade out better than Kentucky's,” Connelly added.
For the remainder of their schedule, the Longhorns will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (Oct. 25) to finish off their last away game of their four-game road trip. Before returning home field at DKR to take on the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores (Nov. 15).
Getting back on the road for their final two away games of the season, Texas will face No. 5 Georgia (Nov. 15) and Arkansas (Nov. 22). All before battling it out against No. 3 Texas A&M for the Lone Star Showdown to conclude the season.
“If (the Longhorns) can’t help Manning, and Manning can’t help himself and start to improve… (then) how exactly does Texas end up with a playoff résumé?” Connelly said. “Things could be worse; the Horns could have easily lost to UK. But it's hard to see things getting much better.”
For Texas, week 9 of college football will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Starkville, Mississippi. As they look to extend their winning streak, the Longhorns will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with kickoff beginning at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.