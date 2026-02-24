SEC Offenses Overwhelm Non-Conference Foes: Around the SEC

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (7-0) head into the third week of the season feeling mighty confident so far. While it is still very early in the campaign, there has been a lot to like about what they've shown so far.

Last week saw them post a perfect 4-0 record, starting with a run-rule victory over the Lamar Cardinals in a midweek clash. They carried that momentum into a weekend series against a tough Michigan State Spartans squad and easily took care of business, completing a three-game sweep in dominant fashion.

Elsewhere, the rest of the SEC also continued their non-conference slate -- with some teams competing in early season exhibitions against stiff competition.

Louisville vs Auburn during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It was a strong week for most of the SEC teams in the top 25

It was another strong weekend for the SEC teams that find themselves in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, with some slight movement throughout the poll. The first three teams in the poll, however, remained the same. Starting with the No. 2 LSU Tigers (8-0).

LSU posted yet another dominant week on the diamond, starting with a pair of midweek victories over the Kent State Golden Flashes and Nicholls Colonels, respectively. Then they headed into the Jax College Baseball Classic and made lightwork of the competition -- securing wins over the Indiana Hoosiers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and UCF Knights to round out their week.

Coming in behind them and still ranked at No. 3 are the Longhorns, who are of course fresh off a sweep of the Spartans. Immediately after them is the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) in the No. 4 spot once again. The Bulldogs also picked up two midweek victories over the Troy Trojans and Alcorn State Braves.

Much like the Longhorns and Tigers ahead of them, the Bulldogs had no issues taking care of business against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. They outscored them 26-5 and easily secured the sweep to remain perfect on the season.

A bit further down the rankings we have the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) and No. 7 Auburn Tigers (6-1), both of which moved up two spots this week. For Arkansas, this comes after a perfect showing -- capped off by a hard-fought sweep of the Xavier Musketeers, a team that could make some noise come the NCAA Tournament.

As for the Tigers, their week did not get off to a good start. Beginning with a loss, they were blanked by the Cincinnati Bearcats and handed an 8-0 defeat. Bouncing back in strong fashion, however, they swept the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, including impressive wins over the Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals.

Rising up two spots as well, the Florida Gators (7-1) jumped into the top 10 at No. 10 overall. A midweek sweep of the Stetson Hatters was followed by a three-game sweep of the Kennesaw State Owls, as their offense scored a whopping 53 runs across those five games.

Three other teams within the SEC all found themselves bumped up, too. The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) shot up three spots after a perfect week of their own, while the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (7-0) moved up one. However, they struggled offensively and needed a pair of extra inning walk off wins over the Penn Quakers before taking the finale 7-1 to sweep.

Undoubtedly one of the two biggest winners of the week, however, are the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0), as they soared up eight spots following a monstrous sweep of the Coppin State Eagles -- a series which they swept and outscored their opponents 57-1. Yes, you read that right, 57-1.

Jumping into the rankings after being unranked, the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (8-0). Ole Miss was one of the many perfect schools during the week and capped off with a three-game sweep over a solid Missouri State Bears team.

Not every ranked SEC had a strong week

As seen above, it was another great week for most of the ranked SEC teams. However, that was unfortunately not the case for the Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and Kentucky Wildcats (5-2). Tennessee plummeted seven spots down to No. 20 following a series loss at the hands of the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Kentucky did not fare much better in their own games and was dinged appropriately. Entering the week at No. 18, the Wildcats fell to No. 22 after a midweek loss to the Morehead State Eagles and a failure to sweep the Evansille Purple Aces over the weekend.

A look at the rest of the SEC

Not all 16 teams find themselves in the latest rendition of the rankings, starting with the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1). Following a loss in their season opener, they've rattled off seven straight wins and are fresh off sweeping the Rhode Island Rams. Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers (5-2) recovered from a midweek loss to the FAU Owls with a sweep of their own over the Chargers.

Rounding out the week in the SEC were the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-2) and Vanderbilt Commodores (6-2). Going 5-1 on the week, the Gamecocks only loss was a 9-5 defeat at the hands of the Army Black Knights. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, was perfect with a two-game sweep of the Eastern Michigan Eagles and three-game sweep of the Marist Red Foxes.

Player of the Week

Braden Holcomb - Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt's Braden Holcomb (26) rounds second during their game against Marist. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was no shortage of offense for the Commodores last week. In their perfect 5-0 showing, they outscored their opponents 65-11. A big factor in that offensive dominance was the bat of Braden Holcomb, who was also named the official SEC Player of the Week.

Holcomb was red hot throughout the week, going a sensational 11-for-19 at the plate across five games. Of those 11 hits, five went for extra bases and three left the yard, as he posted a .529 average while driving in an impressive 10 runs. Making it even better, he logged a multi-hit game in four of the five victories.