3 Mississippi State Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns

These three players from the Mississippi State Bulldogs could disrupt the game against the Texas Longhorns.

JD Andress

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns will continue to look to improve their winning streak and stretch it to three games as they remain on the road and head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Despite what their record says, and the fact that they haven't won a conference game in over two years, the Longhorns won't have as easy a time as the game would suggest when looking at it on paper.

The Bulldogs have talent on their team, but there are three specific players who stand out. If the Longhorns aren't wary of them when the game starts, it could spell trouble for their hopes of keeping their win streak intact.

Davon Booth, Running Back

Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (21) runs the ball against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs don't have a prolific rushing attack, especially after the injury to Fluff Bothwell, but running back Davon Booth is still a threat on his own. With 385 yards and six touchdowns on 81 attempts, he has been great in place of Bothwell, averaging 4.60 yards per carry.

While not a threat in the passing game, with only seven catches for 50 yards, he gains nearly a first down every two carries.

The Longhorns are stout against the run, allowing 84 yards per game, but if Bothwell returns, and the Bulldogs have their two-headed backfield back, it could make their offense go again, something they have struggled with since Bothwell went out.

Brenen Thompson, Wide Receiver

The ball goes over Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) as Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) defends during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Texas one 34-3. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with the struggles the Bulldogs have had on offense, they still have big-play ability, especially in Thompson, the team's leading receiver. Pacing the team with 533 yards, which is also suitable for 32nd in the country, he averages 18.38 yards per reception, which is eighth best among receivers in the country with over 500 yards on the year.

With the news that Michael Taaffe is out with thumb surgery, the Longhorns' secondary will be without their leader. With the big-play ability of Thompson, playing fundamental football and avoiding being beaten over the top will be key for them.

Brylan Lanier, Safety

Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden (2) is grabbed by the facemask by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Brylan Lanier (3) during a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With the Longhorns' struggles on offense, the last thing they need is turnovers to put more strain on their defense and continue the play they have shown over the previous two weeks. With that said, no one is better on the Bulldogs than Lanier, who is currently tied for eighth in the country with three interceptions.

He's also more than just an interception specialist; he is fourth on the team in tackles with 32 on the season. For Arch Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian, being aware of where he is lined up on the field could be the difference between establishing a rhythm on offense and not.

The Longhorns will take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 25 at 3:15 p.m. CT

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

