3 Mississippi State Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns will continue to look to improve their winning streak and stretch it to three games as they remain on the road and head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Despite what their record says, and the fact that they haven't won a conference game in over two years, the Longhorns won't have as easy a time as the game would suggest when looking at it on paper.
The Bulldogs have talent on their team, but there are three specific players who stand out. If the Longhorns aren't wary of them when the game starts, it could spell trouble for their hopes of keeping their win streak intact.
Davon Booth, Running Back
The Bulldogs don't have a prolific rushing attack, especially after the injury to Fluff Bothwell, but running back Davon Booth is still a threat on his own. With 385 yards and six touchdowns on 81 attempts, he has been great in place of Bothwell, averaging 4.60 yards per carry.
While not a threat in the passing game, with only seven catches for 50 yards, he gains nearly a first down every two carries.
The Longhorns are stout against the run, allowing 84 yards per game, but if Bothwell returns, and the Bulldogs have their two-headed backfield back, it could make their offense go again, something they have struggled with since Bothwell went out.
Brenen Thompson, Wide Receiver
Even with the struggles the Bulldogs have had on offense, they still have big-play ability, especially in Thompson, the team's leading receiver. Pacing the team with 533 yards, which is also suitable for 32nd in the country, he averages 18.38 yards per reception, which is eighth best among receivers in the country with over 500 yards on the year.
With the news that Michael Taaffe is out with thumb surgery, the Longhorns' secondary will be without their leader. With the big-play ability of Thompson, playing fundamental football and avoiding being beaten over the top will be key for them.
Brylan Lanier, Safety
With the Longhorns' struggles on offense, the last thing they need is turnovers to put more strain on their defense and continue the play they have shown over the previous two weeks. With that said, no one is better on the Bulldogs than Lanier, who is currently tied for eighth in the country with three interceptions.
He's also more than just an interception specialist; he is fourth on the team in tackles with 32 on the season. For Arch Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian, being aware of where he is lined up on the field could be the difference between establishing a rhythm on offense and not.
The Longhorns will take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 25 at 3:15 p.m. CT