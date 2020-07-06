ESPN Ranks Vince Young’s Rose Bowl Performance as No. 1 Moment in NCAA Football History

Sportscenter released a Youtube video ranking the top 10 NCAA Football moments in history.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_kPZbqPJec

Coming in as the best moment in college football history was Texas legend Vince Young. Alongside coach Mack Brown, the Houston native led the Longhorns to a dream 11-1 record in his first year as a starter (sophomore season).

The very next season, Young led the Longhorns to a perfect 13-0 season setting up a legendary matchup against USC. The Texas icon put up a performance of a lifetime in the 2006 Rose Bowl, recording a monstrous statline of 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns. With 19 seconds left, Young took over the game and scored the infamous game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Among Young’s infamous performance, ESPN also ranked the following moments in the same category:

#10 (:04): Army-Navy 1963, game postponed by JFK’s assassination

#9 (:22): 1979, Alabama’s goal-line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl

#8 (:42): 1994, Colorado at Michigan, known as the “Miracle at Michigan”

#7 (1:07): 1969, Ohio State vs. Michigan starting the “Ten Year War”

#6 (1:40): 2018 CFP National Championship, Tua Tagovailoa replaces Jalen Hurts and takes home the title against Georgia

#5 (2:06): 2013 Iron Bowl, Auburn’s Chris Davis returns the FG known as the “Kick-six”

#4 (2:45): 1984, Boston College vs. Miami, Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary

#3 (3:05): 1982, Stanford vs. Cal, "The band is on the field”

#2 (3:37): 2007 Fiesta Bowl, Boise State pulls out all the tricks and takes down Oklahoma

#1 (4:08): 2006 Rose Bowl, Vince Young shows out and takes down USC

Vince took his talents to the big leagues, being selected third overall by the Tennessee Titans. His six years in the NFL didn’t quite live up to the hype that was set up by his outstanding college career. Vince Young retired from the NFL during the 2011 season, finishing with 8,964 yards and 58 total touchdowns. Overall, Young will be remembered as a Texas idol, delivering the top moment in CFB history.