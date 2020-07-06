LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

ESPN Ranks Vince Young’s Rose Bowl Performance as No. 1 Moment in NCAA Football History

Tomer Barazani

Sportscenter released a Youtube video ranking the top 10 NCAA Football moments in history.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_kPZbqPJec

Coming in as the best moment in college football history was Texas legend Vince Young. Alongside coach Mack Brown, the Houston native led the Longhorns to a dream 11-1 record in his first year as a starter (sophomore season).

The very next season, Young led the Longhorns to a perfect 13-0 season setting up a legendary matchup against USC. The Texas icon put up a performance of a lifetime in the 2006 Rose Bowl, recording a monstrous statline of 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns. With 19 seconds left, Young took over the game and scored the infamous game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Among Young’s infamous performance, ESPN also ranked the following moments in the same category:

#10 (:04): Army-Navy 1963, game postponed by JFK’s assassination

#9 (:22): 1979, Alabama’s goal-line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl

#8 (:42): 1994, Colorado at Michigan, known as the “Miracle at Michigan”

#7 (1:07): 1969, Ohio State vs. Michigan starting the “Ten Year War”

#6 (1:40): 2018 CFP National Championship, Tua Tagovailoa replaces Jalen Hurts and takes home the title against Georgia

#5 (2:06): 2013 Iron Bowl, Auburn’s Chris Davis returns the FG known as the “Kick-six”

#4 (2:45): 1984, Boston College vs. Miami, Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary

#3 (3:05): 1982, Stanford vs. Cal, "The band is on the field”

#2 (3:37): 2007 Fiesta Bowl, Boise State pulls out all the tricks and takes down Oklahoma

#1 (4:08): 2006 Rose Bowl, Vince Young shows out and takes down USC

Vince took his talents to the big leagues, being selected third overall by the Tennessee Titans. His six years in the NFL didn’t quite live up to the hype that was set up by his outstanding college career. Vince Young retired from the NFL during the 2011 season, finishing with 8,964 yards and 58 total touchdowns. Overall, Young will be remembered as a Texas idol, delivering the top moment in CFB history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Land Commitment from Four Star Cali Cornerback

Jamier Johnson is the No. cornerback 21, player No. 25 in Colorado and No. overall prospects 281 in class 2021 according to 247Sports.

Chris Dukes

2021 Five-Star Daimion Collins Includes Texas in Final 10

The No. 5 center in the nation for the class of 2021 (according to 247Sports) included Texas in his final 10-team list. Some other programs in contention include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Make the Cut for No. 2 Cornerback in the Country

Domani Jackson released his top 10 schools list today, including the Texas Longhorns among the finalists.

Chris Dukes

Former All-SWC Linebacker Weighs in on 'The Eyes of Texas'

Former Texas Longhorn Brian Jones believes Texas fans and players can transform song into 'an anthem of accountability.

Chris Dukes

Do College Football Players Need a Union?

As players continue to find their voice, the time may have come for even more organization.

Chris Dukes

Major Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Set to Commit on Friday

Four-star cornerback Jamier Johnson will make his verbal pledge Friday. Could Texas fans have something to cheer about going into the weekend?

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorn Starter Will Sit Out Until University Responds to Recent Calls for Change

In is own words, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will not play or participate in team activities until "real action is taken".

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball Announces 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Home game against Gonzaga and Maui Jim Maui Invitational appearance highlight UT’s non-conference slate.

Chris Dukes

UT, A&M Will be Part of Battleground 2K20 Doubleheader

The Longhorns will face Louisiana Tech as part of a doubleheader event on Dec. 18 in Houston’s Toyota Center.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Offer Metroplex Cornerback

The Longhorns are now pursuing South Grand Prairie cover man Jalon Williams.

Chris Dukes