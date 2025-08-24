Longhorns Country

ESPN's Host Gives Arch Manning Advice Ahead of Ohio State Matchup

As the 2025 season draws nearer, expectations for Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning have increased in frequency.

Payton Blalock

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball for a first down on fourth down in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball for a first down on fourth down in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In a recent segment on ESPN’s College Football Countdown, analysts Rece Davis, Roddy Jones and EJ Manuel discussed some of the most prominent storylines going into the 2025 season. 

They brought up the Texas Longhorns several times throughout the conversation, elaborating upon what the team could be capable of this year under new leadership.

Quarterback Arch Manning has officially taken the reins, and it seems that expectations and excitement are only increasing around the anticipated star as the season draws nearer.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Mannin
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davis, Jones and Manuel on Manning’s potential

The analysts touched on Manning’s raw talent, but they noted that another element that further helps him stand out is how long he has spent with the Longhorns, familiarizing himself with their system and their style of play. This year marks Manning’s third on the Forty Acres, giving him a possible advantage over quarterbacks who have just arrived at their respective universities. 

Manning also threatens defenses as a rusher, and it will be interesting to see how the guidance of a playcaller like head coach Steve Sarkisian will be able to utilize this potential.  

Manuel pointed out that the weapons he will be surrounded with will likely take some of the pressure off him when it comes to getting the ball down the field. Running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, along with wide receivers like Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore, Kaliq Lockett, and Parker Livingston. Additionally, tight end Jack Endries joins the Longhorns as a transfer from Cal. 

"The best part for Arch is that he's been in this system for three years," Manuel said. "To have that consistency from the play caller and then also being around the guys. But I think the biggest key for him, expectation-wise, is use your weapons. Don't feel like you have to be the hero every single play... You have a great defense on that side. Three guys are all-Americans on that defense. Also, you got a slew of running backs as well, and again, one of the best play callers in the country is Steve Sarkisian. So he's going to handle all the expectations. The Heisman, all that stuff will come. Just handle the first thing against Ohio State."

Manning has the personnel and the coaching to lead this team to success this season, and Texas’ defense should prove capable of doing its part as well. The past four College Football Playoff champions, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and Alabama, have been earned by teams with a new starting quarterback, and if everything goes right, the Longhorns could be the fifth. 

Jones noted that a key aspect of this season will be seeing which new quarterbacks find themselves capable of sliding into positions of leadership and dominating in critical moments. 

Manning and the Longhorns must take care of teams like Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia on the road before College Football Playoff selection even enters the equation, but Davis, Jones, and Manuel believe they could emerge as a major threat in a college football landscape that has seen Big 10 teams win the past two titles.

They will kick off their season against the Buckeyes on Aug. 30, in Columbus, Ohio. 

feed

Published
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

Home/Football