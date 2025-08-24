ESPN's Host Gives Arch Manning Advice Ahead of Ohio State Matchup
In a recent segment on ESPN’s College Football Countdown, analysts Rece Davis, Roddy Jones and EJ Manuel discussed some of the most prominent storylines going into the 2025 season.
They brought up the Texas Longhorns several times throughout the conversation, elaborating upon what the team could be capable of this year under new leadership.
Quarterback Arch Manning has officially taken the reins, and it seems that expectations and excitement are only increasing around the anticipated star as the season draws nearer.
Davis, Jones and Manuel on Manning’s potential
The analysts touched on Manning’s raw talent, but they noted that another element that further helps him stand out is how long he has spent with the Longhorns, familiarizing himself with their system and their style of play. This year marks Manning’s third on the Forty Acres, giving him a possible advantage over quarterbacks who have just arrived at their respective universities.
Manning also threatens defenses as a rusher, and it will be interesting to see how the guidance of a playcaller like head coach Steve Sarkisian will be able to utilize this potential.
Manuel pointed out that the weapons he will be surrounded with will likely take some of the pressure off him when it comes to getting the ball down the field. Running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, along with wide receivers like Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore, Kaliq Lockett, and Parker Livingston. Additionally, tight end Jack Endries joins the Longhorns as a transfer from Cal.
"The best part for Arch is that he's been in this system for three years," Manuel said. "To have that consistency from the play caller and then also being around the guys. But I think the biggest key for him, expectation-wise, is use your weapons. Don't feel like you have to be the hero every single play... You have a great defense on that side. Three guys are all-Americans on that defense. Also, you got a slew of running backs as well, and again, one of the best play callers in the country is Steve Sarkisian. So he's going to handle all the expectations. The Heisman, all that stuff will come. Just handle the first thing against Ohio State."
Manning has the personnel and the coaching to lead this team to success this season, and Texas’ defense should prove capable of doing its part as well. The past four College Football Playoff champions, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and Alabama, have been earned by teams with a new starting quarterback, and if everything goes right, the Longhorns could be the fifth.
Jones noted that a key aspect of this season will be seeing which new quarterbacks find themselves capable of sliding into positions of leadership and dominating in critical moments.
Manning and the Longhorns must take care of teams like Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia on the road before College Football Playoff selection even enters the equation, but Davis, Jones, and Manuel believe they could emerge as a major threat in a college football landscape that has seen Big 10 teams win the past two titles.
They will kick off their season against the Buckeyes on Aug. 30, in Columbus, Ohio.