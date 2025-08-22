Former NFL QB Believes Arch Manning is Prepared to Lead Texas Longhorns
With the start of the college football season closing in, there proves to be a lot of pressure and expectations for football legacy Arch Manning as he begins his full-time start for the Twxas Longhorns.
On Thursday’s episode of the College Football Preview Show, broadcaster Sam Ravech and former NFL quarterback Matt Simms broke down Manning’s game film to discuss whether or not he is equipped heading into his third year at Texas.
Here is why they believe Manning is ready to lead the Texas Longhorns this upcoming season.
Matt Simms has faith in Arch Manning
Posting a completion percentage of 67.8, with nine touchdowns across 939 yards, Manning has 12 game appearances and two starts. However, he only played situationally last season, and filled in for two games when former quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury.
“Of course, we know the pedigree… but his greatest advantage (is) not only just his physical skill sets, but the fantastic coach that will be leading him right in this charge,” Simms said.
With the Longhorns’ plans to use Manning’s strength in both passing and running, Simms emphasized that his mobility and precision will be the root of the problem when defending Manning, and his high powered offense.
Showing game footage from the Texas’ game last season against Mississippi State (Sep. 28), Simms highlighted the tough situation Manning faced and his impressive follow through, which he expects to see this season.
“Arch (had) to make that really good, quick decision of knowing he's about to be hit (and) deliver the football on time — and that's what's so beautiful about this rep right here,” Simms said. “Knowing he's about to get hit right to the rib cage, delivers an absolute dime right into the bucket there to (wide receiver) DeAndre Moore for a huge play right before halftime."
Furthering the argument, Ravech adds that Manning provides a different threat than his predecessor, Ewers — which is the ability to successfully run the ball.
“(With) Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, those are the two guys are gonna be running the football, but you're right,” Simms said. “Manning is also a part of that three headed monster in the backfield.”
In addition to Manning’s proven mobility, the two stated that another skill that Manning brings to the table is the ability to manipulate the pocket.
“Even though there were some times where he had some speed bumps when he played last year, he still made a lot of really good decisions,” Simms added.
Concluding his argument, Simms believes there will be opportunities for Manning to put his speed, strength, high football IQ and the ability to make good decision to the test in this upcoming season.
“Expectations at all time high, hype is at all time high, rightfully so, and he’s gonna get put to the test really quick against Ohio State,” Simms added.
At the end of the day, Simms proves to have full faith in the Texas quarterback as the Texas Longhorns kick off the season next weekend, the Longhorns' changing of the guard finally proves true as Manning assumes the responsibility as full-time quarterback.