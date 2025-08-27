Ethan Burke Provides Key to Success for Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
As the Texas Longhorns get ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a lot of attention lies on Arch Manning and the offense he prepares to lead into this season.
However, running a tight and efficient offense likely won’t be enough to overcome the defending national champions on the road.
Senior edge rusher Ethan Burke made it clear in a post-practice press conference on Tuesday that capturing a road win against the Buckeyes this Saturday starts with a dominant performance by the Longhorns’ defense.
Defense helping Manning
Burke and several defensive roleplayers around him return to Texas with experience from years prior, and moments might exist in this first game where they have to pick up the slack. With an offense being conducted by a first-time starter, experienced players on the other side of the ball could be of the utmost importance.
“For him [Manning] it’s a huge game, first game, and we’re very experienced, so going on the road, I think it starts with defense,” Burke said.
He noted the sturdiness, strength and ability to communicate with which this defense approaches the field, and he looks forward to taking it on the road. Burke emphasized the success Texas has found on the road throughout the past couple of years, highlighting the 2023 Alabama game and the 2024 Week 1 matchup vs. Michigan.
This time, they will be tasked with taking down the team that beat them just over seven months ago in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Texas’ defense will match up against talented playmakers like wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, quarterback Julian Sayin and an impressive offensive line.
The Longhorns sacrificed two touchdowns and two field goals defensively in their last matchup against the Buckeyes, with the last touchdown resulting from a turnover by former Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Talking younger players through the matchup
The loss proved to be a tough one last season for Texas, as it knocked them out of the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year.
But now, it has become Burke’s responsibility to step up and mentor younger players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. He acknowledged that it might take a second for them to figure it out, but he believes they have what it takes to play in a setting like this one.
“The worst thing you could do is hesitate and play slow and once you get those first few two or three plays in, everything will be smooth,” he said.
The game is set to take place Aug. 30, in Columbus, Ohio.