What Is Arch Manning's Ceiling This Season?
Arch Manning enters 2025 the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns with expectations afforded to few others that have stepped foot on a football field.
Though the fans and scouts may expect the world of Manning, what can his ceiling actually look like this season?
What is Manning's Ceiling in 2025
To expect Manning to play the 2025 season to perfection is unrealistic. Yes, he is one of the nation's best young quarterbacks, who just so happens to have two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks as his uncles, but he is also human. So no, Manning will likely not play perfectly all year, but assuming he and Texas can make it past the growing pains, he certainly can be great.
Starting with the obvious, the Heisman. Currently, Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman this season, despite it being his first as a full-time starter. Usually an award for quarterbacks, Manning is at the helm of the top-ranked team in the nation according to AP, and if Manning can play as anticipated, the award would certainly not be out of reach.
Fans saw glimpses of what Manning was capable of in 2024, both in the air and on the ground. His arm talent, complemented by impressive speed and rushing ability, makes him one of the scarier duel-threat quarterbacks in the SEC.
Now, assuming Manning wins the Heisman, is that the height of his season? No. The next trophy would be even bigger than the award for college football's most valuable player, a national championship trophy. It's the prize that every collegiate athlete is seeking, and for Manning, it is also a possibility
Manning has the fortune of being supported this season by one of, if not the best, defenses in the nation. Star players such as Anthony Hill Jr., Colin Simmons and Michael Taaffe are just a few keys in a very well-rounded unit on defense. Even when Manning slips up, he will have remarkable players to help support any mistakes.
Offensively, Manning has weapons, but may need some time before they can find a rhythm. Ryan Wingo takes over as wide receiver one for the first time, and Jack Endries, Gunnar Helm's replacement at tight end, who transferred from Cal, is taking his first stab at SEC play. While this offense will be good this season, it is unrealistic to hope for the same explosive play seen last season from Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, and Helm right out of the gate.
So there it is, the expectations for Manning at his best may be a Heisman and a national championship trophy and all in his first year as the full-time starter. Is this ceiling realistic? We will see. One thing is certain: Saturday's matchup against Ohio State could show what Manning and the rest of the Longhorns are capable of this season.