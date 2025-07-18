Ethan Burke Reflects on Clutch Play vs. Texas A&M in College Station
The Texas Longhorns took on the Texas A&M Aggies in college football last season for the first time since 2011, and the Longhorns picked up right where they left off. Defeating the Aggies 17-7, Texas took its second straight victory in the series. It was a game full of Texas highlights, but one stands out in particular: Defensive lineman Ethan Burke's fourth-quarter fourth-down stop to secure the lead.
Recently appearing on the 3rd and Longhorn Podcast, Burke described the moment as it unfolded.
Looking Back on Ethan Burke's Clutch Backfield Stop
With less than five minutes in the fourth quarter, the Aggies, down 10 and sitting at the one-yard line, decided to go for the touchdown and pull within three. Similar to a horse shooting out of the gate at the start of the Kentucky Derby, Burke came flying in, meeting Texas A&M running back Amari Daniels in the backfield, turning the ball back over to the Texas offense.
"They called the package, [and] I was ready to go," Burke said via 3rd and Longhorn. "Thankfully, they called it."
The Aggies had scored only once in the game and were looking for its second, deciding to run the ball in the fourth. Burke, unblocked, comes barreling in from the left side, taking down Daniels and Texas A&M's hopes of a comeback.
"I think they were thinking they were gonna outrun me on that, and I just, you know, free shot [and I] come through, make the play," Burke said.
Burke would finish his night with Texas with three tackles and one assisted tackle. One of the biggest plays of the game, Burke walked away with an incredible memory from a renewed rivalry.
"Such a fun moment, something I'll never forget," Burke said. "Being in that stadium, I don't like them, but playing there was really fun and then that play was just one of the craziest moments...it's surreal, you have adrenaline, you don't go to bed."
Texas would go on to win 17-7 in the two rivals' first game since Texas joined the SEC last season. The contest improved the Longhorns to 62-33-3 against the Aggies all-time and now 1-0 as members of the SEC.
Texas and Texas A&M are slated for their rematch on Thanksgiving weekend this upcoming season, with the Aggies now traveling to Austin for the first time since 2010. The last time the Aggies made the trip to the Forty Acres, they came out on top 24-17. With Texas a national championship contender and Arch Manning taking the field as the full-time starter, this year's home matchup may see a different result for the Aggies.