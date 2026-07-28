Every CFP National Champion Has Shared These  Traits — How Many Does Texas Have?

The Texas Longhorns football program seemed like the top darling of everyone who attended SEC Media Days.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team will once again be faced with mountains of expectations in the upcoming 2026 season. This time, the Longhorns have the talent, on paper, to be a very dangerous team.

But what will it take for the Longhorns to reach the mountaintop? Here are three traits the Longhorns will need to reach the national championship, and they may have a few already.

Stingy Defense

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the reasons the Indiana Hoosiers hoisted the trophy at the end of last season was that they had one of the top defenses in the country.

The Hoosiers allowed 11.7 points per game last season, which sounds almost unheard of. It was clear to the Hoosiers' coaching staff that defense wins championships.

For the Longhorns, the team is returning the SEC sack leader in Colin Simmons and has brought in one of the top linebackers in the country with transfer portal addition Rasheem Biles.

Sarkisian's defense allowed 20.3 points per game last season. That number will need to shrink if this team is the national title contender everyone believes they are.

Special Teams Success

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams is always one of the most overlooked units from a fan's perspective. However, the unit can be the difference between a team being great or elite.

When it came to punting average last season, the Longhorns had the second best in the country, with the Hoosiers coming in at number eight.

The Longhorns will be counting on a transfer portal addition in punter Mac Chiumento to keep up their standards on special teams.

This may be the eye-roller on the list of things a championship contender needs. But it's a lot more painful when you trust a special teams unit when it's winning time.

Trusting Quarterback

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No team has ever won a national championship without a competent quarterback. Having a star under center means your team is already a cut above the rest.

The Hoosiers had Fernando Mendoza, who would eventually become the number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning would like to do the same someday.

Top teams need elite quarterbacks, and it's fair to say the Longhorns have one coming into the 2026 season.

Does the team have all the ingredients to take it all in the College Football Playoff?

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