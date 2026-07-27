Why Steve Sarkisian's Best Texas Teams Always Peak at the Right Time

The Texas Longhorns missed out on the College Football Playoff last season, but they certainly looked like a team that could have made noise in the 12-team bracket had they found their way in.

Unfortunately, early losses to Ohio State and Florida put a massive dent in Texas' resume. And despite the lobbying from Steve Sarkisian and Texas fans, the Longhorns simply didn't do enough to earn a spot in the CFP.

That said, Sarkisian, the coaching staff and the players deserve a ton of credit for keeping their CFP hopes alive headed into selection day when the wheels could have fallen completely off midway through SEC play. Texas finding late-season momentum has become a trend under Sarkisian, and there's a few clear reasons as to why.

The Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, the Longhorns had consistently elite defenses over the past few seasons, though last year proved that it was time to go in a different direction.

Pressure will be on new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to match the level of production that PK's units put together, but if the last few years have shown anything, the Longhorns will have an elite defense once again.

There might be some growing pains at first in a new system, but Sarkisian, despite being an offensive-minded coach, has had teams with consistent defensive production during the last three seasons. And until proven otherwise, there's no reason to think why Texas can't use that once again to build important momentum late in the year.

Steady Quarterback Play

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and Quinn Ewers (3) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Regardless of what college football fans think of Arch Manning, there's no denying that he turned things around in a big way last year from the midway point of the season onward.

This is similar to what Quinn Ewers did while leading Texas to the College Football Playoff Semifinals in both 2023 and 2024.

During the 2023 season, Texas suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Oklahoma Sooners before Ewers and backup quarterback Malik Murphy helped the team rattle off six straight wins to earn a berth in the program's final-ever Big 12 Championship. Ewers put up historic numbers and the Longhorns won that game, 49-21, over Oklahoma State in dominant fashion to earn the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.

And in 2024, after an ugly midseason loss at home to Georgia in which he turned the ball over three times, Ewers bounced back and helped lead Texas to five straight wins, clinching a spot in the SEC Championship. Though the Longhorns lost the Bulldogs once again, that stretch proved to be what Texas needed to clinch a spot in the CFP.

This fall, Manning will be hoping that he gets off to a better start to begin in the year, but he's already proven that can fight off early-season adversity if need be.

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