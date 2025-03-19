Fan-Favorite Texas Longhorns WR Finds New NFL Home
The Texas Longhorns have had a lot of success at the receiver position over the last decade, including a handful making a name for themselves at the next level in the NFL.
However, it could be argued that Devin Duvernay was one of most popular players amongst the fans out of that group.
And now, he has found his new NFL home.
According to reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Duvernay has reached an agreement to sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.
This will be Duvernay's third team in three seasons, after spending his final year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, and last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Duvernay spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens, earning two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod for his exceptional special teams play and return skills over the last few seasons. He was also an effective receiver as well, hauling in 94 catches on 131 targets for 898 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing 27 times for 219 yards and another score in 59 games over that span.
Before his pro days, Duvernay played in 52 games and made 30 starts at Texas. He earned recognition as an All-Big 12 First Team member and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.
Duvernay has scored two kickoff touchdowns in his NFL career, once in 2020 and again in 2022, with averages of 24.8 yards per kick return and 12.8 yards per punt return. In 2021, he led the league in punt return yards with 13.8 per attempt.
In 2024 with the Jaguars, he played in 13 games where he hauled in 11 catches on 16 targets for 79 yards. He also had 14 kick returns for 351 yards.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI