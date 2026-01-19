Texas Women's Basketball Gets Back on Track with Dominant Rivalry Victory

There’s nothing like a well-time rivalry matchup to help terminate a midseason slump.

With a final score of 80-35, the Longhorns used the momentum of a supportive home crowd to take care of business and then some against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday at the Moody Center.

After dropping two consecutive matchups against the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks, this dominant showing was one that head coach Vic Schaefer and his Texas team needed.

What did they fix?

Jan 18, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center.

While the Aggies hold a significantly lower spot in the SEC rankings than both the Tigers and the Gamecocks, earning a win as substantial as the Longhorns did could still help re-energize their roster and serve as fuel as they prepare for the rest of their conference season.

One key aspect of this victory was accumulating fewer turnovers throughout the matchup's duration. They turned the ball over 12 times on offense, and while that’s a bit higher than their season average, it demonstrates improvement after having recorded 17 and 25 turnovers in their past two respective games.

They forced 25 turnovers defensively, giving the Longhorns plenty of opportunities to beat the Aggies in transition.

This win also seemed like more of an evenly spread team effort, at least in terms of scoring. While forward Madison Booker dominated Texas’ point spread in the prior two games, four players had 10 or more points on Sunday in Austin. 10 different players got on the board for the Longhorns, showcasing the depth that exists within their roster.

Aaliyah Crump returns

Jan 18, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Aaliyah Crump (23) takes a jump shot during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center.

After suffering a foot injury earlier in the season, guard Aaliyah Crump finally returned to help her team in her first career matchup vs. Texas A&M. The freshman contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four assists during the time she spent on the court.

Her return will likely help the Longhorns as they approach this next phase of their conference season, as she brings another layer of energy and talent to the court.

Next up, Texas will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 3 p.m. on Jan. 25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

This matchup will provide an opportunity for the Longhorns to continue building momentum and improving upon the shortcomings that have plagued them on the court recently. With 10 SEC opponents left in the regular season, Texas has plenty of time to continue cleaning things up before the conference tournament approaches.