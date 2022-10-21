Fan Nation Big 12 Week 8 Predictions

The Texas Longhorns will continue their Big 12 slate against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central.

The Longhorns are on a three-game winning streak in Big 12 play and the Cowboys enter the game coming off their first loss of the season, at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs.

Those predictions will come later this week. But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. central, ESPN2

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Jayhawks bounce back with a win over the Bears. Kansas 35, Baylor 30

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Both team will be without their starting quarterback in this one, making it a tough game to predict. But the Jayhawks and quarterback Jason Bean have proven what their capable of despite two losses since KU starter Jalon Daniels was injured against TCU. For Baylor, having Kyron Drones still brings unpredictable results. Note: Late in the week Baylor starter Blake Shapen returned to practice, but it’s not clear if he will play on Saturday. Kansas 43, Baylor 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I think Baylor gets back to basics here. That means running the ball. Sure, it’ll help whoever the quarterback is — Blake Shapen or Kryon Drones. But, after two straight losses and a bye week, the Bears haven’t tasted a victory in nearly a month. That’s all the more reason to get back on the ground. If the Bears do so, they’ll win this one, albeit a tight affair. Baylor 35, Kansas 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The status of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels will determine the outcome of Saturday's matchup. The Bears need a win following a last-second collapse against West Virginia. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen's chances of playing are getting better (Kryon Drones would play if Shapen isn’t cleared before Saturday). And while it'd be nice to see the Cinderella story of Kansas continue, the clock might have already struck midnight in Lawrence. Baylor 30, Kansas 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game features a pair of teams that have lost their last two games to drop to 1-2 in conference play. However, the difference being no one expected Kansas to be this good this year while Baylor entered the season as the favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions. With Blake Shapen's status uncertain for this one, I expect Kansas to pull out the win and reach bowl eligibility for the first time in over a decade. Kansas 38, Baylor 31

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 2 p.m. central, FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Tech’s undefeated at home this year and the Red Raiders will be looking to keep that streak alive. West Virginia is fresh off a big win over Baylor, so it will have plenty of momentum. For the Red Raiders, their defense will need to be staunch to allow whoever lines up at quarterback to have a chance at scoring some points. Tech stays undefeated in Lubbock this weekend. Texas Tech 42, West Virginia 30

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Tech coach Joey McGuire said he’ll look to get all three quarterbacks of Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith, and Behren Morton against the Mountaineers. But WVU will only need one quarterback, JT Daniels, to hand the Red Raiders their third straight loss. West Virginia 27, Texas Tech 26

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Texas Tech is coming off a bye. West Virginia has had 10 days off since its win over Baylor. I think the season is at an inflection point for the Mountaineers and their coach Neal Brown, who is the closest of any Big 12 coach to a hot seat. It sounds like regular starting quarterback Tyler Shough is back at practice, and there’s noise about Tech using all three quarterback this week. If you ask me, that’s a recipe for disaster. The Mountaineers steal one in Lubbock. West Virginia 33, Texas Tech 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Mountaineers are coming off a hard-fought win against Baylor. And despite having 10 days to recuperate, the Red Raiders were on their bye last week and have had two weeks to rest and recover. Texas Tech also is healthy at quarterback with the return of Tyler Shough, giving Joey McGuire options in the passing attack. Add in the fact that the game is in Lubbock, and the Red Raiders improve to 4-3. Texas Tech 31, West Virginia 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: West Virginia is coming off the upset win at home against Baylor in a 43-40 shootout. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is fresh off its bye week and looking to get back on track after two straight losses. Whether Donovan Smith, Tyler Shough or Behren Morton starts at quarterback for Texas Tech, West Virginia squeaks by in a close win on the road. West Virginia 35, Texas Tech 34

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU, 7 p.m. central, FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Another big-time conference clash. This game should tell us a little more about TCU. Despite the Horned Frogs’ success, K-State takes this W home. Kansas State 28, TCU 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: One of the best games in the country this week, a battle of strong running games and dual-threat quarterbacks will favor the TCU Horned Frogs, as they look to continue a Cinderella season. The Frogs win in overtime for back-to-back weeks. TCU 40, Kansas State 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I saw TCU in person last week. I saw a team closing in on its first loss of the season. The Horned Frogs are not good on third down offensively, and Kansas State’s defense is great on third down. Expect that to be the difference. Kansas State 31, TCU 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: TCU is the feel-good story of the Big 12. Coach Sonny Dykes deserves immense praise for implementing a new system with a new staff and seeing it translate with ease. That said, the Horned Frogs still are struggling to defend the run. Currently, TCU is letting opponents average 135.2 yards per game. And K-State? It's averaging 244.5 yards per game behind the legs of quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn. The Wildcats end the Horned Frogs' perfect season. More importantly, there's more conference chaos. And I'm here for it. Kansas State 35, TCU 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Talk about purple overload. This game will tell us a lot about the Big 12 title race picture, as both TCU and Kansas State remain undefeated against Big 12 foes. TCU finds itself in the Top 10 after a win over Oklahoma State, while Kansas State is looking to play spoiler and establish itself as top dog in the conference. However, TCU quarterback Max Duggan has a Heisman moment and lights up Kansas State in a statement win. TCU 49, Kansas State 31

