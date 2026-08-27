Texas Longhorns WR Cam Coleman Lands Another NIL Deal Before 2026 Season

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman is about to begin what will almost certainly be his first and only season in Austin before inevitably heading off to the 2027 NFL Draft next spring.

Knowing that his time on the Forty Acres could be short, just like it was for elite receivers Matthew Golden and Adonai Mitchell, Coleman continues to take advantage of some major NIL opportunities coming his way.

Viewed as one of the best wide receivers in college football ahead of the regular season, there's no doubt that Coleman has a ton of different NIL deals to pick from, which makes it notable whenever he chooses a new partnership.

Coleman has landed a new NIL deal with Celsius energy drinks, per reports from On3, joining Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. This marks another notable partnership he's secured since arriving at Texas this past winter.

Cam Coleman Has Put Together Loaded NIL Portfolio

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman speaking with the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

Earlier this offseason, Coleman announced an NIL partnership on social media with Crocs, which came just a little over a month after he committed to Texas.

Not long after, Nike announced Coleman as one of the features athletes in the company's Blue Ribbon Elite NIL Program, joining teammates wide receiver Ryan Wingo, edge rusher Colin Simmons, quarterback Dia Bell and safety Jonah Williams.

This is likely just the start for Coleman, who could be adding to this list as the season goes on and more eyes are drawn to his on-field performance at Texas.

Cam Coleman's NIL Valuation

According to On3, Coleman has an NIL valuation of $3 million, which places him second among all college football receivers behind only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

Off the field, Coleman appears to be thriving, but the same goes for what he's doing once his cleats hit the grass and the ball touches his hands.

Coleman met with the media during fall camp last week and talked about how far he's come since he arrived at Texas. While he remains humble when talking about his elite ability, he wasn't shy talking about how he's grown as a leader, which has been aided by watching Arch Manning.

"I feel like I've grown a lot," Coleman said. "Really just hanging around Arch, seeing how he leads, really just all in one. Just trying to be a leader to all the young guys as well in the receiving room. So that's how I've grown a little bit."

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