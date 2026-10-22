Five Texas Players Who Could Decide Matchup Against Ole Miss

The season is on the line for the Texas Longhorns, and with two losses already, the program can not afford a third one if there remains any hope to make the College Football Playoffs.

That task is increasingly tough as the Longhorns will host the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels this weekend for a showdown that will answer plenty of questions surrounding both programs.

The Rebels come to Austin with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, but the game will be decided by these five Longhorns and what they are able to accomplish on the field.

Cam Coleman, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) react after Coleman caught a touchdown pass from Manning during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman was brought into the program to be a game-changing receiver, elevating the passing attack for the Longhorns and compliment the other receivers around him. That hasn't come to fruition yet, as Ryan Wingo has been the volume receiver this season, but Coleman currently has six touchdowns on the year.

If the Longhorns can get Coleman involved it will stretch the Rebels secondary, which has struggled this year, prior to last weeks matchup against the Mizzou Tigers.

Arch Manning, QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As stated above about getting Coleman involved, that only happens if Manning can find a way back into playing like he did during the second half of the 2025 season. Committing less turnovers, and becoming more efficient is the first step in finding his groove again.

Manning vowed this week to "let it rip" but doing so without giving the Rebels defense easy breaks, will make all the difference in this matchup.

Lance Jackson, Edge

Texas Longhorns edge Lance Jackson (40) reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star defensive edge Colin Simmons is expected to be out for this matchup, leaving the Longhorns without their sack leader, who has accumulated more this season, than the rest of the team combined.

That push more pressure on the rest of the defensive front to find a way to create havoc for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Jackson needs to find a way into the backfield, and create a semblance of what the defensive front looked like with Simmons available.

Raleek Brown, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs for a touchdown during the first half ag against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollywood Smothers is dealing with an injury, and freshman Derrek Cooper wasn't 100 percent for last weeks contest, which means Raleek Brown could be the workhorse this weekend against the Rebels.

If Manning isn't able to come out of the gates firing, the Longhorns will need to lean on the running game, and Brown will need to find explosive plays, balancing the offense. There hasn't been a game this season where the ground attack has been lethal, but Brown would need a solid start in case he is the lead back.

Rasheem Biles, Linebacker

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws the ball over Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Already haven spoke on the Simmons injury, the Longhorns will lean even more on Biles to create havoc while on the field. He is talented enough to move around, and will force the Rebels to account for him at all times.

Containing Chambliss, and providing a pass rush when needed, will be just one of many tasks he will be charged with performing in the contest.

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