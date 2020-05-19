LonghornsCountry
Football to host Virtual Women’s Chalk Talk on May 21

Longhorn Country Staff

AUSTIN, Texas – Head coach and the Texas Football program will host a Virtual Women's Chalk Talk clinic on Thursday, May 21, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. Those who choose to particip should expect to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Texas Football program and interact with current coaches, staff members and student-athletes via Zoom teleconference.

The event will feature an offensive and defensive chalk talk from UT offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator , respectively, as well as presentations from the recruiting and sports medicine staffs. Head strength and conditioning coach Yancy McKnight will take the group through a 20-minute at-home workout, and it will conclude with head coach Tom Herman and current student-athletes participating in a virtual question and answer session.

For more information or to express your interest in attending the 2020 Virtual Women's Chalk Talk, email LonghornsFootballCamp@athletics.utexas.edu with your full name included. A link and password to the Zoom meeting, as well as a link to submit questions for the Coach Herman and student-athlete question and answer sessions, will be sent out in the days leading up to the event. For the latest information, be sure to check in with school's official website at www.texassports.com

