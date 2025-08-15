Former Heisman Winner Shows Confidence in Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning
Opinions on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning are all over the place ahead of his first season as a starter, with some believing he's a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and others beliving he will disappoint.
Count former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman himself in 2012, among the believers. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Manziel shared his belief that the hype surrounding Manning is well warranted.
“I think him being the seventh or eighth best in the SEC, I don’t think we’re going to see that,” Manziel said, per On3. “I think he’s going to live somewhere in the top three of SEC play when it’s all said and done.”
Johnny Manziel Hops on Arch Manning Hype Train
One of the reason's Manziel is so high on Manning is due to the young quarterback having great people around him. Manziel unfortunately struggled with that during his playing career, but Manning is off to a great start in that regard.
“I think with the people that he’s had around him, the way that he was raised, the way that he’s grown up, I think he’s prepared for what he is getting himself into,” Manziel said. “But when it comes down to it, it is SEC football. They are going to scheme for him, they are going to be prepared for him. They know what kind of quarterback he is.
“So you’re getting everybody’s best shot. You’re starting off the season at the top of the board. You know who’s coming for the top of the board? Everybody below you.”
It's hard to place such high expectations on Manning when's thrown less than 100 collegiate passes, but Manziel was happy to pump his tires just a little bit.
“I have high expectations. It’s tough to pick anybody that’s going to walk across the stage in New York in August,” he said. “It’s really hard. And it’s almost better to not be the guy with the best odds going into it, because I can look back throughout the years, the odds-on favorite going into the season really has never been the winner when it’s all said and done.
“But he has the opportunity with the schedule, has the opportunity with the conference to do everything he needs to do to be in New York in December. So I expect good things from Arch.”
Manziel never played against the Longhorns due to conference realignment, but even so, him being an Aggie naturally puts him on the opposing side of the rivalry. However, it seems he's now rooting for the Longhorns' biggest star to succeed.