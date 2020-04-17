Former Longhorn Coach Mack Brown is Red Hot on the Recruiting Trail

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown was always known as a great recruiter. Now in his second year at North Carolina, it appears that age has yet to catch up with the 68-year-old Brown on the recruiting trail.

Brown, who won a national title at Texas in 2005, returned to the active coaching ranks last year after a five-year absence at North Carolina - the program he coached before taking the Texas job.

He led the Tar Heels to a 7-6 record that included an upset win over South Carolina and a near-upset of then-No. 1 Clemson. Now in his second year back on the job Brown has hit the recruiting trail running.

On Friday he received verbal commitments from four-star pass rusher Raneiria Dillworth and three-star offensive lieman Jared Wilson to catipult the Tar Heels to No. 2 in the overall rankings for the 2020 class according to 247Sports.

Both commitments came despite the current NCAA ban on in-person visits.

Brown also has verbal commitments from the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in Drake Maye, the No. 10 strong-side defensive end in Keeshawn Silver and the No. 18 receiver in Gavin Blackwell according to 247Sports.

Some of Brown's recruiting success goes back to his strategy at Texas, locking down in-state recruits. The three highest-ranked players in his 2020 class so far all hail from the Tar Heel State.

There's still a long way to go to signing day, but considering the value of momentum in the college football recruiting world, Brown may very well be on his way to a top five class before it's all said and done.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI