Former Longhorns TE Ignores Texas in Official NFL Draft Announcement

The Texas Longhorns have already seen multiple players declare for the 2026 NFL Draft after the end of the regular season.

Though their rival Texas A&M Aggies made their way into the College Football Playoff, their season ended before Texas' with a brutal 10-3 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

As a result, Texas A&M players are declaring for the draft as well, with a former Longhorn among them.

Former Texas TE Amari Niblack Disregards Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Amari Niblack runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Former Texas tight end Amari Niblack, who spent this past season with the Texas A&M Aggies, announced he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft following just one year in College Station.

Niblack played his first two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide before spending the 2024 season with Texas. However, in his official announcement on social media, he completely left out any mention of the Longhorns while thanking both Texas A&M and Alabama, saying he's "grateful" to the two programs.

A picture of him in a Texas jersey was also not included in the graphic.

"I'm grateful to The University of Alabama and Texas A&M University for the opportunity to compete, grow, and represent these programs at the highest collegiate level," Niblack wrote. "Thank you to the coaches, staff, and my teammates for the standard, the grind, and the brotherhood."

Things never quite worked out for Niblack during his one season in Austin but there was never anything public about a potential feud with coaches or players. He got buried on the depth chart behind future NFL tight end Gunnar Helm while Juan Davis earned the backup role.

He finished the 2024 campaign with just five catches for 33 yards. Niblack's best game came in the road win over Vanderbilt when he had two catches for 22 yards.

However, his time with Texas A&M wasn't exactly much better.

Niblack ended this season with five catches for 69 yards for the Aggies. He had one catch for 23 yards in the win over Auburn but never did much beyond that. Texas A&M had tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Theo Melin Öhrström on the depth chart ahead of Niblack, which led to his lack of production.

It's anyone's guess why Niblack didn't mention Texas in his draft annoucement. Perhaps he just simply forgot. Either way, Longhorn fans will certainly be scratching their heads.

Niblack ends his college career with three appearances in the College Football Playoff while posting 31 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns.