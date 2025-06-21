Former NFL MVP Believes Arch Manning Will 'Thrive' With Texas Longhorns
The Arch Manning era has officially begun in Austin, much to the delight of many fans and analysts alike.
As Manning takes the reins in Steve Sarkisian's offense, he will look to lead the Texas Longhorns not only to the final four teams in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season but take it one step further and bring the first national championship back to the state capital in 20 years.
Under the tutelage of Sarkisian and former Longhorns signal caller Quinn Ewers, the redshirted sophomore Manning is set to have a productive third year in the Burnt Orange offense, especially after the promise that last year showed.
And his uncle, five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is sure of this as well.
"It's more than just the football program," the legend told Bill Bender of The Sporting News. "You like going to school there. You like the head coach who also calls the plays, and that creates great continuity."
The two-time Super Bowl champion would go on to name examples at the professional level that have had thriving systems under successful head coaches, including two from the NFC West.
"To me, the Kyle Shanahans, the Sean McVays, when the head coach is calling the plays, the quarterback is going to thrive in the same system every single year," Peyton Manning said. "The fact that this will be Arch's third year in that system, he will have great knowledge of the system, he still hasn't had the on-field game reps as I'm sure that he would've liked, but those will come this year. There'll be things for him to learn, but I'm proud of him for his commitment and I'm looking forward to watching him play."
Peyton's last statement is one that I'm sure many Longhorn fans share as well, preparing to see another generation of an iconic football family take the field and make a name for himself.