New College Football 26 Reveal Trailer Features Arch Manning & Steve Sarkisian
There might not be a more anticipated football-related media event coming this summer than the release of EA Sports College Football 26, which is set to improve on what was already a smash-hit success in College Football 25.
And based on the trailer, it looks poised to do just that.
On Thursday, EA Sports released a first-look reveal trailer of the game, giving a first-hand look at the new look and feel of the game, including updated graphics and audio.
Unsurprisingly, at the center of that first look, were the Texas Longhorns, with head coach Steve Sarkisian quarterback Arch Manning among multiple Horns featured in the trailer.
You can watch the full reveal here:
The first glimpse of the Longhorns in the trailer comes near the beginning, with Sarkisian walking his team out of the tunnel at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, flanked by Ryan Wingo, Manning, what appears to be redshirt freshman Ziky Umeozulu. He is also being followed by receiver DeAndre Moore, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, and new transfer tight end Jack Endries
The trailer also features new Emmett Mosely, who is expected to be a big factor for the Longhorns.
In the gameplay featured in the clip, the Longhorns are running a play in which Wingo goes in motion, with Manning taking the snap and throwing a screen to Mosely, who then gets a nice downfield block from Endries.
The 2026 version of the game, will deploy multiple highly anticipated new features, including cross-play in Dynasty mode, 160 new school-specific chants, decommitments & expanded Transfer Portal mechanics, light shows intensified stadium pulse, new road to glory features with high school added, and over 2700 new plays in various playbooks among many others.
Perhaps the most anticipated feature, however, will be the more than 300 real life head coaches in the game, something which has never been one in the history of EA College Football.
The game is set to release this summer on July 10