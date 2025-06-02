Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Compared to Former No. 1 NFL Draft Pick
With his long-awaited first season as a starter on the horizon, Texas QB Arch Manning faces more and more media exposure.
In a situation where some question if he’s worth more as a QB than his last name and a few strong glimpses of play time last year, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt feels that the QB will prove a force to be reckoned with.
Klatt has notably compared Manning to former Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence, thoroughly explaining his claim on The Herd.
“I believe Arch, I rated him … as the second-best quarterback in college football going into next year. I’m a big believer,” Klatt said. “Maybe that’s Kool-Aid drinking, I’m not sure, but when I watch him play, he threatens every blade of grass on the field with a really strong arm, and he’s accurate and smart with it, and he’s better throwing the ball down the field than even Quinn Ewers was and then all of a sudden, in those couple of starts that he got, he flashed this ability to run. I was like, ‘Whoa. That looks like Trevor Lawrence.’ So that’s my comp to Arch”
Leading his team to a national title victory as a true freshman and becoming the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence’s esteemed college football career makes Klatt’s Manning comparison a bold one.
However, Klatt’s belief in Manning’s ability seems to be unwavering, as does his belief in the Longhorns for the 2025-26 season.
His only worry actually doesn’t have to do with Manning but with the players protecting him.
“I think Arch is a lot of what we saw Trevor Lawrence become at Clemson,” Klatt said. “Lawrence had a lot of success early. Remember his true freshman year, they led him to a national championship. And I think Arch, the biggest question I have for Arch is not him, actually, it’s more about rebuilding that offensive line.”
With running back CJ Baxter healthy, along with Texas’ strong recruiting class and new players from the portal, this team doesn’t have much of an excuse not to perform.
If the offensive line can hold up and create opportunities for Manning to demonstrate his rushing ability and capability of finding targets deep, this Texas team has the potential to generate crucial program wins.