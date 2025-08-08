Longhorns Country

Former Ohio State RB Reflects on Loss to Texas Longhorns in 2009 Fiesta Bowl

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back recounts his experience at the 2009 Fiesta Bowl against the Texas Longhorns.

Henry Hipschman

Jan 5, 2009, Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) runs for a first down in the first quarter as Texas defensive end Henry Melton (37) attempts to make the stop at the 2009 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Texas Longhorns defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2009, Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) runs for a first down in the first quarter as Texas defensive end Henry Melton (37) attempts to make the stop at the 2009 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Texas Longhorns defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images / Leon Halip-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes are facing off against one another in week one of the college football season as the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the nation, respectively, per the Coaches Poll.

Though this may be one of the most anticipated matchups between the two powerhouses in recent history, it's not the only time these two programs have faced each other in a major contest.

Former Ohio State running back Beanie Wells recently spoke to WSYX and reflected on one big-time matchup between the Longhorns and the Buckeyes from over a decade ago.

The 2009 Fiesta Bowl

Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy
Jan 5, 2009, Glendale, AZ, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) celebrates the 24-21 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images / Leon Halip-Imagn Images

Texas had entered the matchup against the Buckeyes with Longhorn legend Colt McCoy under center. Both teams were seeking a Fiesta Bowl trophy that season and stood in each other's way.

"We believed that we had a quality football team that we could go out and win this Fiesta Bowl," Wells told WSYX. "And we all thought that we could put our best foot forward and win that game and hoist a Fiesta Bowl championship at the end of the year."

Mack Brown was the head coach of this Longhorns squad, looking for another major victory in his tenure with Texas.

In the fourth quarter, trailing 21-17 and in desperate need of a touchdown, McCoy led an 11-play, 78-yard drive downfield that ended with a touchdown pass from McCoy to Quan Cosby to take the lead and the ballgame.

Texas Longhorns receiver Quan Cosby against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl.
Texas Longhorns receiver Quan Cosby against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"That was tough," Wells recalled. "It was tough because it was a situation to where I think we had an all-out blitz on defense. And I want to say it was the wrong call. Like somebody mistakenly made the wrong call on the defense and did an all-out blitz. And here we go, they hit this pass right over the top and they score on it. So it was kind of a devastating blow and something that causes arguments to this day amongst the teammates of what transpired in that moment."

Wells took joy in seeing the Buckeyes claim revenge last season, defeating the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl and advancing to the national championship of the College Football Playoff.

Now Wells, like most college football fans, is getting ready for the August 30 matchup between the Longhorns and the Buckeyes, hoping to see what is anticipated to be one of the best games of the season.

"You know, anytime Texas comes to Columbus or Ohio State goes to Austin, it's a big matchup. And this is going to be no different," Wells said.

feed

Published
Henry Hipschman
HENRY HIPSCHMAN

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

Home/Football