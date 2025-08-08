Former Ohio State RB Reflects on Loss to Texas Longhorns in 2009 Fiesta Bowl
The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes are facing off against one another in week one of the college football season as the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the nation, respectively, per the Coaches Poll.
Though this may be one of the most anticipated matchups between the two powerhouses in recent history, it's not the only time these two programs have faced each other in a major contest.
Former Ohio State running back Beanie Wells recently spoke to WSYX and reflected on one big-time matchup between the Longhorns and the Buckeyes from over a decade ago.
The 2009 Fiesta Bowl
Texas had entered the matchup against the Buckeyes with Longhorn legend Colt McCoy under center. Both teams were seeking a Fiesta Bowl trophy that season and stood in each other's way.
"We believed that we had a quality football team that we could go out and win this Fiesta Bowl," Wells told WSYX. "And we all thought that we could put our best foot forward and win that game and hoist a Fiesta Bowl championship at the end of the year."
Mack Brown was the head coach of this Longhorns squad, looking for another major victory in his tenure with Texas.
In the fourth quarter, trailing 21-17 and in desperate need of a touchdown, McCoy led an 11-play, 78-yard drive downfield that ended with a touchdown pass from McCoy to Quan Cosby to take the lead and the ballgame.
"That was tough," Wells recalled. "It was tough because it was a situation to where I think we had an all-out blitz on defense. And I want to say it was the wrong call. Like somebody mistakenly made the wrong call on the defense and did an all-out blitz. And here we go, they hit this pass right over the top and they score on it. So it was kind of a devastating blow and something that causes arguments to this day amongst the teammates of what transpired in that moment."
Wells took joy in seeing the Buckeyes claim revenge last season, defeating the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl and advancing to the national championship of the College Football Playoff.
Now Wells, like most college football fans, is getting ready for the August 30 matchup between the Longhorns and the Buckeyes, hoping to see what is anticipated to be one of the best games of the season.
"You know, anytime Texas comes to Columbus or Ohio State goes to Austin, it's a big matchup. And this is going to be no different," Wells said.