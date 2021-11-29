Is Bob Stoops Happy For the Texas Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns 2021 football season has come to a much-anticipated end, as one of the most disappointing seasons in program history saw the burnt orange secure a 5-7 record and six-game losing streak in the first year with Steve Sarkisian at the head-coaching helm.

A season-ending 22-17 win on Friday at home against Kansas State helped Texas earn its fifth win and some momentum heading into the offseason, but who would've thought the victory would earn positive remarks from former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops?

Stoops, an analyst on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff and the reported interim head coach replacement for OU's upcoming bowl game due to the departure of Lincoln Riley, spoke on Fox's postgame show after Friday's victory, stating he's "glad to see (Texas) win."

"I’m glad to see them win,” Stoops said. “I know you guys don’t believe me. I do mean it, believe me. Their defense didn’t surrender a point in the second half. That’s been a big issue for them. They scored in the second half. That’s been an issue as well. They played a good, solid game in the second half that they haven’t in the previous six games. Now all of that being said, they’re still 5-7. They still had a six-game losing streak, so it didn’t all go away today beating a seven-win K-State team."

Stoops' remarks were likely meant as a slight jab to a Longhorns' team that he probably doesn't want to see succeed, as he made sure to remind everyone that Texas' underwhelming season won't be forgotten just because of a meaningless win in the season finale.

Stoops will continue to be a hot topic of conversation in the coming weeks. It's still unclear which bowl game he'll be coaching the Sooners in, but he'll temporarily take over the reins for one last time.

