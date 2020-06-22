LonghornsCountry
Former Texas Longhorn DB Proposes 'Eyes of Texas' Compromise

Chris Dukes

2002 Thorpe Award finalist Rod Babers has an idea that would allow Texas fans to keep their song "The Eyes of Texas" and still make changes to honor players of color. 

Babers proposed naming a section of the stadium after Julius Whittier, the first African American player in the program's history. 

He took to social media with a proposal. 

"Texas should name part of DKR to commemorate Julius Whittier, 1st black letterman in #Texas Football history. Distinguish the section in a way to honorably memorialize him. Put the band in that section & sing the “Eyes of Texas” w/ players/ fans facing the Julius Whittier section

In an interview with KVUE News in Austin he expanded on the song's origins and the hard conversations Texas fans are having right now as players speak out in favor of social justice and racial equality. 

"I think we should be grateful to these young people because at least we’re now educated on something that a lot of people were ignorant about," Babers said. "Now in every household that declares themselves a Longhorn household, they’re having that discussion. It’s an awkward discussion. It’s difficult; it’s delicate, but I think it’s a discussion that’s going to push us forward."

"Can it be two things? Can it be a song with the racist origins that it has, or can it also have transformed into something now that is a symbol of unity to people? Maybe it’s got to go; maybe we can find room for common ground, but I love the discussion that’s happening," Babers added.

These conversations are continuing to develop as players find their voice and use it to try and create change. 

Charlie Strong's USF Tenure Under NCAA Investigation

A disappointing three-year tenure at the Forty Acres drove the former Texas coach out to the University of South Florida in 2017.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Staff Impresses Four-Star Colorado Tight End

Tight end recruiting target Gunner Helm raves about recent virtual visit

Chris Dukes

K-State Becomes First Big 12 Team to Suspend Football Activities Due to COVID-19

A total of 14 Wildcat football players have tested positive for the disease

Chris Dukes

Kevin Durant Donates $1 Million to Fight for Social Justice

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant have teamed up to donate $1M to multiple organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Summer Enrollee Profile: Jaylan Ford

The outside linebacker is a talented pass rusher with tremendous upside

Chris Dukes

Incoming Texas Longhorns Freshman Cornerback Putting in Work Ahead of Season

A social media video shows Jahdae Barron working on foot speed as he prepares for the Longhorns' fall camp.

Chris Dukes

Stephen Curry Presents Texas Commit Greg Brown III With Award

The NBA superstar announced Greg Brown III as the Central Texas Player of the Year

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer 2021 Defensive Tackle

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 DT Albert Regis

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas Pitcher to Enter Transfer Portal

Texas relief pitcher Cameron Fields will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to reports.

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Finalists in Race for Dallas-Area Pass Rusher

McKinney, Texas defensive end Jonathan Jones released a top five list and included the Texas Longhorns.

Chris Dukes