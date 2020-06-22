Former Texas Longhorn DB Proposes 'Eyes of Texas' Compromise

2002 Thorpe Award finalist Rod Babers has an idea that would allow Texas fans to keep their song "The Eyes of Texas" and still make changes to honor players of color.

Babers proposed naming a section of the stadium after Julius Whittier, the first African American player in the program's history.

He took to social media with a proposal.

"Texas should name part of DKR to commemorate Julius Whittier, 1st black letterman in #Texas Football history. Distinguish the section in a way to honorably memorialize him. Put the band in that section & sing the “Eyes of Texas” w/ players/ fans facing the Julius Whittier section

In an interview with KVUE News in Austin he expanded on the song's origins and the hard conversations Texas fans are having right now as players speak out in favor of social justice and racial equality.

"I think we should be grateful to these young people because at least we’re now educated on something that a lot of people were ignorant about," Babers said. "Now in every household that declares themselves a Longhorn household, they’re having that discussion. It’s an awkward discussion. It’s difficult; it’s delicate, but I think it’s a discussion that’s going to push us forward."

"Can it be two things? Can it be a song with the racist origins that it has, or can it also have transformed into something now that is a symbol of unity to people? Maybe it’s got to go; maybe we can find room for common ground, but I love the discussion that’s happening," Babers added.

These conversations are continuing to develop as players find their voice and use it to try and create change.