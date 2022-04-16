Former Texas Longhorn OL Tyler Johnson Transfers to Houston

After not receiving not much playing time during his three seasons with Texas, former Longhorn offensive lineman Tyler Johnson transfers to Houston

Now, over 30 of the 53 players in the Longhorns’ 2019 class have transferred out of the program.

Offensive lineman Tyler Johnson became the latest one after committing to the University of Houston on Friday. Johnson entered the transfer portal two weeks ago.

The move comes after three years of almost no playing time. Johnson began his stint with the Longhorns during his redshirt freshman season, made one appearance as a sophomore in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado, and had no playing time this past season under the new coaching staff.

Furthermore, Sarkisian and his staff recruited one of the top offensive line hauls in program history for the 2022 class, putting the veteran Johnson even further down the depth chart.

The class includes Kelvin Banks Jr., Devon Campbell, Neto Umeozulu, Malik Agbo, Cameron Williams, and Connor Robertson.

Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo had this to say on the great additions:

“I keep thinking to myself, well, we’ve got six of them coming in,” Ojomo said. “One of them has got to be a really great player. They legitimately have a chance to come in and play and really, really contribute.”

The new additions will have the opportunity to make a strong first impression at the annual Orange-White Game, on Saturday, April 23. As for Johnson, he will likely have more of an opportunity to showcase his talent as well going forward.

You can find Tomer Barazani on Twitter @Barazani_tomer

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.