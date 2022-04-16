Skip to main content

Former Texas Longhorn OL Tyler Johnson Transfers to Houston

After not receiving not much playing time during his three seasons with Texas, former Longhorn offensive lineman Tyler Johnson transfers to Houston

Now, over 30 of the 53 players in the Longhorns’ 2019 class have transferred out of the program.

Offensive lineman Tyler Johnson became the latest one after committing to the University of Houston on Friday. Johnson entered the transfer portal two weeks ago.

elliott usc
Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers

The move comes after three years of almost no playing time. Johnson began his stint with the Longhorns during his redshirt freshman season, made one appearance as a sophomore in the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado, and had  no playing time this past season under the new coaching staff.

Furthermore, Sarkisian and his staff recruited one of the top offensive line hauls in program history for the 2022 class, putting the veteran Johnson even further down the depth chart.

The class includes Kelvin Banks Jr., Devon Campbell, Neto Umeozulu, Malik Agbo, Cameron Williams, and Connor Robertson.

Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo had this to say on the great additions:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Doug Hodo 5
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Suffers Ugly 8-1 Loss to Kansas State to Drop Series

Game two from Manhattan of the three game series against the Wildcats.

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
17 hours ago
rattler texas
Play
Football

Ex Sooners QB Spencer Rattler Says 'Anywhere Was Going to Be Better' Than OU

"A lot of guys don't get another chance, to start over where they're really wanted," RattIer told ESPN. "I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new."

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Vic Schaefer
Play
News

Vic Schaefer Brings Back Former Assistant Coach

Texas begins remaking its women's basketball staff with a coach steeped in experience with the Longhorns' head coach

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
19 hours ago

“I keep thinking to myself, well, we’ve got six of them coming in,” Ojomo said. “One of them has got to be a really great player. They legitimately have a chance to come in and play and really, really contribute.”

The new additions will have the opportunity to make a strong first impression at the annual Orange-White Game, on Saturday, April 23. As for Johnson, he will likely have more of an opportunity to showcase his talent as well going forward.

You can find Tomer Barazani on Twitter @Barazani_tomer

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Doug Hodo 5
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Suffers Ugly 8-1 Loss to Kansas State to Drop Series

Game two from Manhattan of the three game series against the Wildcats.

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
rattler texas
Football

Ex Sooners QB Spencer Rattler Says 'Anywhere Was Going to Be Better' Than OU

"A lot of guys don't get another chance, to start over where they're really wanted," RattIer told ESPN. "I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new."

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
Vic Schaefer
News

Vic Schaefer Brings Back Former Assistant Coach

Texas begins remaking its women's basketball staff with a coach steeped in experience with the Longhorns' head coach

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
beard and pinkins
Men's Basketball

Texas Tech Hires Former Chris Beard Assistant

The Red Raiders and coach Mark Adams add a former Beard assistant back to the Texas Tech staff

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
USATSI_17485702
Football

Former Top Alabama WR Prospect Agiye Hall To Visit Texas

Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Forty Acres this weekend

By Cole ThompsonApr 14, 2022
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited To Be in the Home State'

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers spoke to the media for the first time since coming to the 40 Acres, and explained exactly why he came home

By Matt GalatzanApr 14, 2022
Hudson Card
News

Longhorns QB Hudson Card on Texas: 'This is Where I Want to Be'

A year older and tad wiser, Hudson Card is ready to anything come this spring in Austin

By Cole ThompsonApr 14, 2022
Pete Hansen
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Surrenders Seven Unanswered Runs, Longhorns Drop Game One 8-5

The Longhorns travel to Manhattan for a Thursday night game against the Wildcats.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 14, 2022