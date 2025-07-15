Former Texas Longhorns Assistant Stepping Away From Coaching?
Despite it having been over a decade since he last stepped foot on the sidelines inside Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium wearing the burnt orange and white, Will Muschamp is still beloved among Texas Longhorns fans.
Regarded as one of the best defensive coordinators the Longhorns have had, the man also known as "Coach Boom," may finally have time to look back on his coaching career. As reported by the Athens Banner Herald, the former Longhorns assistant is no longer listed in any capacity as a staff member for the Georgia Bulldogs, per the media guide.
This seemingly signals that, at least for now, Muschamp is taking a break from coaching. The move doesn't exactly come as a shock. The 53-year-old had taken a step back ahead of last season after moving back to his alma mater in 2021.
Muschamp's 2024 Season
Muschamp was listed as just a defensive analyst for last season, an off-the-field role where he was rarely seen with the team. One of the only appearances Muschamp made last season with the Bulldogs was at the SEC Championship game, where he was seen on the sidelines donning a headset as his alma mater faced the school he once coached at.
Following his firing from South Carolina as the head coach, Muschamp returned to Athens originally as an analyst. That was before he was promoted to special teams coordinator before the start of the 2021 regular season.
He'd serve in that job title for just a year before he was named a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He helped the Bulldogs capture both of their back-to-back national titles and two SEC Championships.
Before his time back in Athens, he was the head coach at South Carolina for five seasons, which came after a season at Auburn as the defensive coordinator in 2015.
The defensive mind spent three seasons (2008-10). Despite never being able to help the Longhorns capture a national championship, he still presided over some very successful Texas defenses. So much so that Muschamp was even named the "head coach in-waiting" in November of 2008, despite no timetable being given for when the then-coach Mack Brown was going to step away.
Obviously, that never happened, as Muschamp would take the head coaching job at Florida following the 2011 season. Meanwhile, Brown would go on to coach at Texas through the 2013 season.
Texas will kick off its 2025 season on the road in Columbus, as they will face the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes on August 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.