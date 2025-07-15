SEC Quarterback Shares His Thoughts On Arch Manning
All eyes are on Arch Manning this week at SEC media days, but LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was the first to speak on his longtime friend.
Nussmeier, a consensus top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is entering his second full season for the Tigers and is fresh off a season in which he threw for over 4,000 yards. Both Manning and Nussmeier are consistently in the top rankings of SEC quarterbacks and have a chance to compete for the number one draft pick next year in Pittsburgh.
Arch Manning is preparing for his first full year as the Texas Longhorns signal caller, and despite receiving praise at nearly every turn, there is no place better for it to come from than someone he admires.
High Praise From A Friend
In a video posted on X by John Burrows, Garrett Nussmeier was asked about Arch Manning and gave his response:
"Yea, he's a really good player, I'm definitely rooting for him. You know he's waited his time, you know, kind of went through a similar experience that I did, you know, having to wait for your opportunity. I think he's prepared and ready to go. I'm very excited for him and looking forward to watching him play, and I think he's going to play very, very well this year.".
Arch Manning has said before that Nussmeier was one of the people he looked up to during his career at the Forty Acres and was one of the significant factors in keeping the third-generation quarterback from entering the transfer portal.
The duo has spent a lot of time together this summer, between teaching at the Manning Passing Academy and filming a commercial with Archie Manning for Raising Cane's. Their bond started before that, though, as the two grew up in Louisiana and had been friends since a young age, when Nussmeier's dad played in the NFL with Arch's uncle, Peyton.
Now the two prepare for what should be an electric season in the SEC at the quarterback position, with the two of them, joined by Florida's DJ Lagway and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, expected to light up the conference in offensive stats this coming season.
For the two of them, though, as much as they will be competing against each other, including a potential showdown in the conference championship should both their teams make it there at the season's end, there will also be a lot of support and admiration for one another.