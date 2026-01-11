Former Texas Longhorns QB Hints at Major Transfer Portal News Coming
The Texas Longhorns have started to make major noise in the transfer portal as of late after somewhat of a slow start to begin the offseason.
Texas has addressed multiple areas of need on the roster after seeing a slew of players hit the portal to pursue other opportunities.
And there's likely even more on the way for Texas, at least according to one former Longhorns quarterback.
Former Texas QB Says Longhorns "Going All In"
On Jan. 3, former Texas quarterback Chance Mock hinted on social media that the Longhorns could be in store for some major
Since then, the Longhorns have built their portal class with multiple commitments on both sides of the ball and special teams.
Whether or not Texas fans consider the commitments of players like Pitt linebacker Raheem Biles and Arizona State running back Raleek Brown as being "all in" is up for debate, but it certainly appears that even bigger news could be on the horizon if Mock's post is any indication.
Could Mock be hinting at the possibility of Texas landing Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman? That would certainly be the headliner of the Longhorns' portal class while obviously classifying as being "all in," for whatever that's worth.
Along with Biles and Brown, the Longhorns have landed portal commitments from LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.
Texas also got a trio of special teams commits in Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.
Regardless of what happens next, it's clear that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian felt the standard was not met this past season, evident by the multiple portal departures and coaching staff changes. There was no avoiding the team losing a few notable names to the portal but instead of retaining much of the same cast, the Longhorns had to bid farewell to many players. some of which likely were told that playing time would be hard to come by next season.
All eyes are now on Coleman's decision. He will be deciding between Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Texas Tech and would immediately become the top portal commit for whichever team ends up landing his services.
