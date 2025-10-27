Former Texas Longhorns React to Ryan Niblett's Clutch Punt Return Touchdown

Longhorns Country

Ryan Niblett has taken Texas Longhorns nation by storm this season, catching the eye of many former players in the process.

Texas Longhorns running back Ryan Niblett against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns running back Ryan Niblett against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were saved by Ryan Niblett once again in Saturday's thrilling 45-38 overtime win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville with a game-tying 79-yard punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter that brought Texas back from a 17-point deficit.

Niblett has now had clutch punt returns in three straight games, playing an immeasurable role in Texas' three-game winning streak. He is now the nation's leader in total punt return yardage (408) and average yards per punt return (25.5).

As of result of his major coming-out party, former Longhorns have taken notice.

Multiple Former Longhorns Shout Out Ryan Niblett

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson has been no stranger to sharing his thoughts on social media during game this season, and he clearly liked what he saw from Niblett's touchdown.

Former Texas safety Josh Thompson even went as far to say that Niblett is the best returner he's seen for the Longhorns since D'Shawn Jamison, who had one punt return touchdown and two kickoff returns for scores during his five seasons at Texas.

"Haven’t seen a returner like this since 5. Helluva Play," Thompson wrote on X.

Other former players like Jahdae Barron, Jaydon Blue and Jonathon Brooks kept their reactions short and sweet.

"I just knew something had to be done," Niblett said after the win. "I feel like I was messing up before the game and I was trying. I was laid it all on me. So when (coach Jeff Banks) ripped me ... all I did was trust him. I took the ball to the wall and it just opened up for me."

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian added during his Monday press conference that while Niblett has gotten the shine, the entire punt return unit has played well as of late.

"We're trying to be creative in how we're rushing punters and how we're blocking people and doing different things, and a credit to coach Banks with that, I think that the group, in general, confidence is a very powerful thing and that group is very confident," Sarkisian said. "Not just Ryan, all 11 guys are playing a very confident brand of football."

No. 20 Texas will host No. 9 Vanderbilt in Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC. All eyes will be on Niblett during punts to see if the Commodores kick to him and what will happen once he eventually gets the ball in his hands.

