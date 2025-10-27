Steve Sarkisian Confirms Arch Manning Injury Concerns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns walked out of Starkville winners on Saturday night after a thrilling 45-38 comeback win in overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but didn't leave unharmed.
According to ESPN, Texas quarterback Arch Manning reportedly suffered a concussion after taking a hard hit on the first play of overtime before heading to the medical tent. He didn't return, as backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell completed the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't have an update on Manning after the game but met with the local media on Monday ahead of the matchup against Vanderbilt to share where things stand regarding his starting quarterback's health.
Steve Sarkisian Says Arch Manning Did Not Practice Monday
Sarkisian provided an update on Manning, saying that he didn't practice on Monday and confirmed that he is in concussion protocol.
"He did not (practice)," Sarkisian said. "He's in protocol right now. We will have more information as the week goes on."
If Manning can't start against Vanderbilt, Caldwell would get the start. This season, he's gone 8 of 11 passing for 85 yards, one touchdown and one pick. He also had a 50-yard run in the win over Sam Houston State.
"I think that the good thing for Matt, he's a very even-keeled guy," Sarkisian said of Caldwell. "I thought he had a great practice today. I think the players have a lot of confidence in him. I think it's his maturity, his approach. He's very engaged, even when he doesn't play."
Arch Manning Stats This Season
So far this season, Manning has gone 143 of 235 passing for 1,795 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has been far from perfect but has shown some flashes after battling through the early-season adversity.
This includes his career-high performance against Mississippi State when he finished 29 of 46 passing for a career-best 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception along with a rushing score.
Manning connected with Ryan Wingo on multiple deep passes, as the starting wide receiver finished with five catches for a career-high 184 yards. No other Texas wide receiver had more than 54 yards in the win.
Manning is also the team's second-leading rusher this season (199 yards) behind Quintrevion Wisner while also being the team leader in rushing touchdowns with six.
No. 20 Texas and No. 9 Vanderbilt will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.