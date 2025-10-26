Why Ryan Niblett Might Be Becoming Best Punt Returner in Texas Longhorns History
Nathan Vasher. Jordan Shipley. Aaron Ross. Xavier Worthy. D'Shawn Jamison. Silas Bolden.
The Texas Longhorns have had no shortage of talent at punt returner over the years, but none have had quite the impact on a three-game winning streak that Ryan Niblett has, which has now placed him among the best punt returners in school history in our opinion.
This was felt once again in resounding fashion in No. 22 Texas' improbable 45-38 overtime win against Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, as his game-tying 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the final minutes helped send the game to overtime, where the Longhorns eventually won.
Ryan Niblett's Historic Three-Game Stretch
Without their seemingly position-less return man, Texas may very well be 0-4 in SEC play. It started with the game-sealing 75-yard punt return touchdown in the 23-6 win over Oklahoma before two more clutch returns that led to field goals saved the day in the 16-13 overtime win against Kentucky.
But the heroics didn't stop there, as Niblett saved his best for Saturday in the fourth quarter against Misssippi State, tying the game at 38-38 all with the 79-yard score that sent the game to overtime.
Texas' offense woke up in the fourth quarter but there was no guarantee that Arch Manning was going to lead a game-tying drive. Niblett erased all doubt,, doing the dirty work in one, big-time play.
The previous six players mentioned were all extremely talented individuals, but none have had the kind of game-definining impact in crucial moments that Niblett has had. It's one thing to find production as a returner. It's another to do so in clutch moments.
Headed into Saturday's meeting with Mississippi State in Starkville, Niblett was third in the country in punt return yards (304) and second in average yards per punt return (25.3). That's likely to go up.
While speaking with the media on Monday, Niblett talked about the message that Sarkisian ingrained into him over the past two years as he continued to look for ways in which the former four-star recruit could get on the field in some capacity.
"Just understanding the situation, who I was behind a first rounder Xavier Worthy, really a first-round pick in Adonai Mitchell, just trying to understand who I was behind and the role that was gonna come into the next year, just to be who I am. He just told me, really, just stay grounded, there's gonna be a spot for you. The way that you work. He's gonna have a spot for me."
Niblett will get a chance to add to his historic stretch next week in Austin against the Vanderbilt Commodores.