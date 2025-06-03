Former Texas Longhorns Safety Signs With Atlanta Falcons
A former Texas Longhorns defensive back is rejoining the Atlanta Falcons and Bijan Robinson this offseason.
The Falcons announced Tuesday that they have signed defensive back Josh Thompson to a deal while releasing safety Benny Sapp III. Thompson, who spent training camp with Atlanta last offseason, was waived by the team prior to the start of the regular season.
Now, he's been given a second chance to make the 53-man roster.
Thompson went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he ended up with the Tennessee Titans prior to the start of the season and made his debut with the team as a rookie, appearing in six games.
Thompson also spent time with the Houston Texans, who waived him in April 2024 after signing him off the Titans practice squad.
Robinson and Thompson spent two seasons together at Texas. After the Falcons had signed Thompson in Aug. 2024, Robinson shared on Instagram story that he reached out via FaceTime to Thompson after the news broke.
"Welcome to the squad my dawg!" Robinson wrote. "UT to ATL. God is good!"
Thompson was originally a three-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class out of Nacogdoches, TX. He received offers from programs like Penn State, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Arizona State, Missouri, Ole Miss, SMU, Kansas State, Houston and many more before choosing Texas.
During his five years with the Longhorns, Thompson played in 46 career games while posting 109 total tackles (79 solo), one fumble recovery, nine passes defended, two interceptions and one pick-six.
Thompson's pick-six -- which marked the only touchdown of his college career - came in Texas' 70-35 beatdown of Texas Tech during the 2021 season. Robinson also had a touchdown that game, finishing with 18 carries for 137 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Atlanta will begin its preseason at home on Aug. 8 against the Detroit Lions.