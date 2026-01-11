Texas Gets Major Transfer Commitment From Star ACC LB

The Texas Longhorns continue to look to add to their 2026 roster, and now, after a lot of focus has been on the offensive side of the ball, new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has landed an addition to his side of the ball for next season.

Rasheem Biles, a talented linebacker from the Pittsburgh Panthers, committed to the Longhorns, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

While there has been considerable angst surrounding the transfer portal for the Longhorns, primarily due to what seems like an excess of talent leaving, the Longhorns continue to add pieces where it matters.

Introducing Rasheem Biles

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Biles proved that he can be productive, and more importantly, be fruitful in big games when it matters. In 10 games this season, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker racked up 100 total tackles, two forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections, and three defensive touchdowns.

The Columbus, Ohio native achieved those numbers in just 10 games and was named to the All-ACC Second Team because of his productivity. He racks up tackles in bunches, and had five such games this past season, where he had double-digit tackles, including three games with 15 tackles or more.

In their big rivalry game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Biles had 15 tackles. The following week, against the Louisville Cardinals, he had 12 tackles, including a sack and an interception that he would return for a touchdown. In games where he didn't reach double-digit tackles, he proved effective. Even in the loss against Notre Dame, he was held to nine tackles but also added half a sack, two tackles for loss, and a pick-six.

However, it was his final game of the season where he really put his name on the final product. During the Military Bowl against the East Carolina Pirates, he would cap off his season with a performance of 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, which he would return for a touchdown.

Biles made his way to the Forty Acres this past Friday, marking a day of defensive-heavy transfer portal visits, and 24 hours later, he would commit to the Longhorns. While there is less than a week left in the transfer portal, Muschamp has been replacing the lost talent with players who can produce at a level identical to or even better than their predecessors.

The transfer portal opened January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

