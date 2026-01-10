Multiple Texas Longhorns Earn NFL All-Pro Honors

The 2025 NFL season has been full of surprises, such as the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers each securing divisional titles after years of rebuild.

But one thing is still for sure for two Texas Longhorns players in the pros, Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson can kick the life out of a football, and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson can run a football like his life depends on it.

As if their in-game performances aren't prime evidence of their skills, the whole nation was put on notice when the two were named to the annual NFL All-Pro teams on Saturday.

Bijan Robinson, Michael Dickson Named To NFL All-Pro Teams

The results of the NFL All-Pro teams were announced Saturday, and Bijan Robinson was named as the first team running back, and Michael Dickson was named the second team punter, behind only Jordan Stout of the Baltimore Ravens.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Robinson was given first-team honors over Buffalo Bills back James Cook, and was also named the second team "all-purpose" player behind San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

In his third NFL season, Robinson was electric on an Atlanta Falcons team full of offensive power that also included wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, recording 1,478 yards (fourth in NFL) and seven rushing touchdowns while also showing his presence in the receiving game, catching 79 passes for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

The Burnt Orange running back's best performance came just a short time ago during a Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams, where he torched their defense for a career-high 195 yards on 22 carries, which included a career-long 93-yard touchdown in the 27-24 win.

In his eighth season with the NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks, Michael Dickson averaged 49 yards per punt, the seventh-best in the NFL as the Seahawks put together a 14-3 record to take the No. 1 overall seed in the conference heading into the playoffs, with the team currently on a seven-game winning streak, looking to win their first Super Bowl since the 2013 season.

Elsewhere on the teams, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was given the first-team nod over New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, seemingly giving a hint at the MVP for the season.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, along with Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who broke the NFL's single-season sack record with 23, were all unanimously voted onto the first team, receiving all 50 first team votes, with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride finishing with 49 votes, narrowly missing out on a unanimous selection.