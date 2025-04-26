Former Texas Longhorns RB Finds New Home in Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns running back Savion Red is following another former Texas assistant coach once again.
Per an annoucement on his social media, Red has committed to Sacramento State after playing last season for the Nevada Wolf Pack. He will play for new head coach Brennan Marion, who was previously the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Texas during the 2022 season.
"Finishing what we started!! Coach (Brennan Marion), I’m All in!!" Red wrote on X.
A Grand Prarire, TX native, Red followed defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, defensive back Kitan Crawford and coach Jeff Choate to Nevada last offseason after the Texas assistant was hired as the Wolf Pack's head coach. However, Nevada finished the season with a 3-10 record and a 0-7 mark in Mountain West play, which was low-lighted by a six-game losing streak to end the year.
Red ended his time with the Wolf Pack with 119 rush attempts for 687 yards and eight touchdowns along with 16 catches for 74 yards.
In the Week 0 season opener against the SMU Mustangs this past season, Nevada nearly pulled off the win against a team that would go on to earn a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff but came up short in a 29-24 loss. SMU rallied in the second half and pulled out the win after being down 11 entering the fourth quarter.
He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Texas after arriving to Austin as a three-star wide receiver prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He switched to running back and saw success in 2023, finished the year with 30 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown.
Red earned a notable role in the offense as the go-to wildcat running back in short-yardage situations. His most memorable play as a Longhorn came against Oklahoma in 2023 when he threw a 25-yard pass to tight end Gunnar Helm out of wildcat on fourth down.