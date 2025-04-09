Former Texas Longhorns RB Re-Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns running back Savion Red is back in the transfer portal after spending one season at Nevada.
He announced the news on social media Tuesday, as the Grand Prairie, TX native thanked the Reno community for welcoming him with open arms. Along two other Longhorns in defensive tackle Kristopher Ross and defensive back Kitan Crawford, Red headed to Nevada last offseason to join Jeff Choate after the Texas assistant was hired as the Wolf Pack's head coach.
The team finished the season with a 3-10 record and a 0-7 mark in Mountain West play, which was low-lighted by a six-game losing streak to end the year.
"First, I would like to give God the glory and praise for allowing me another year at doing what I love," Red wrote on X. "To the University of Nevada-Reno, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be apart of the Wolf Pack! Thank you Coach Choate & UNR for believing in me and my ability as a player. I would like to thank the fans, the community of reno & my teammates that I have formed a bond with that will last a lifetime. With that being said; after praying and discussing with my family... I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you UNR-wolf pack."
Red ended 2024 with 119 carries for 687 yards and eight touchdowns along with 16 catches for 74 yards through the air.
He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Texas after arriving to Austin as a three-star wide receiver prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He switched to running back and saw success in 2023, finished the year with 30 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown.
Red earned a notable role in the offense as the go-to wildcat running back in short-yardage situations. His most memorable play as a Longhorn came against Oklahoma in 2023 when he threw a 25-yard pass to tight end Gunnar Helm out of wildcat on fourth down.
In the Week 0 season opener against the SMU Mustangs this past season, Nevada nearly pulled off the win against a team that would go on to earn a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff but came up short in a 29-24 loss. SMU rallied in the second half and pulled out the win after being down 11 entering the fourth quarter.
Red finished that game with 12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 10 yards. His one-yard touchdown run put Nevada up 24-13 with 3:23 left in the third quarter, but it marked the team's final points of the night as the Wolf Pack were shut out in the fourth quarter.