Former Texas Longhorns DL Expected to Re-Sign With Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly set to keep a former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman around for another season.

Dec 31, 2019; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (49) celebrates a sack in the first half against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham is reportedly set to remain with the Atlanta Falcons for at least one more year.

Per reports Wednesday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are "expected" to re-sign Graham to a one-year deal.

"Falcons DL Ta'Quon Graham is expected to remain with the Falcons on a 1-year deal, source said," Rapoport tweeted.

Aug 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (95) shown on the sideline during their game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

It's unclear what the future holds beyond the 2025 season for Graham but it's clear he's found a home with Atlanta as he heads into his fifth year with the franchise. The Falcons originally selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after he spent four years at Texas.

Graham was teammates with Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson for one season at Texas in 2020. Robinson reunited with Graham when Atlanta selected him No. 8 overall in the 2023 Draft, and the pair will now be heading into their third season together as NFL teammates.

Last season, Graham played in 10 games while tallying 12 total tackles. He missed the final seven games of the year after suffering a pectoral injury. It was by far the least-productive season of his career statistically. In four seasons, he's started 16 of 49 games, posting 84 total tackles (35 solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

During his time at Texas, Graham played in 48 games while recording 72 total tackles (41 solo), 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. He had a sack against Joe Burrow in No. 6 LSU's 45-38 win over No. 6 Texas during the 2019 campaign. He closed out that season with sacks in back-to-back games to end the year in wins over Texas Tech and Utah (Alamo Bowl).

