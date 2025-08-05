Former Texas Longhorns Tight Ends Showing Out at Training Camp
In the Quinn Ewers era at Texas, tight ends Ja'Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm were two of the most important pass-catchers in coach Steve Sarkisian's offense.
Sanders and Helm were trusted options for Ewers, a tight end finishing top three in Texas Longhorns receiving yards each of the last three seasons. Sanders recorded back to back seasons of over 600 yards before Helm accumulated 60 receptions for 786 yards in 2024.
Now, both in NFL offenses that could use a boost in consistency, Sanders and Helm are looking to certify themselves as sure hands at their respective training camps. According to reporters and depth charts, they seem to be doing so effectively.
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ahead of his second season with the Carolina Panthers, Sanders has reportedly dropped from 255 pounds to 238 pounds, and The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye writes that his body transformation "is showing up vividly in practice, as Sanders looks leaner, faster and more muscular this summer."
Kaye says that Sanders may be the "offensive MVP of camp" with his highlight catches and yards after the catch. Sanders is coming off a rookie year in which he recorded 33 receptions for 342 yards and a touchdown after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 draft by Carolina.
Now, with Sanders having one of the best showings so far, Kaye states that "it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see Sanders become the No. 3 target in the passing game this year."
Sanders is currently listed as the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart, but with starter Tommy Tremble on the Physically Unable to Perform List due to a back injury, Sanders should have an opportunity to continue with Bryce Young and the first team as the regular season inches closer.
Gunnar Helm
The Tennessee Titans' first unofficial depth chart was posted on X by ESPN's Turron Davenport on Monday. Helm, a fourth round pick in the 2025 draft, sits as the No. 2 tight end behind starter Chig Okonkwo and ahead of two-year veteran Josh Whyle.
Helm is one of three midround pass-catchers taken by the Titans to play alongside first overall pick Cameron Ward, the other two being wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.
ESPN's Jeremy Flower wrote on Monday that all three are getting playing time in camp and will be in the rotation. But he had this to say specifically about Helm:
"And in the case of Helm, who has natural pass-catching skills, he could really take off. The Titans have been impressed with his pass-catching ability. Now, he has to nail the rest of the tight end routine. But don't be surprised if Tennessee runs two-TE sets with Chig Okonkwo and Helm soon enough."
Okonkwo has totaled 450, 528 and 479 receiving yards in his three seasons with the Titans. While that has been good enough to maintain the starting job, Helm could challenge him for the spot in the new Brian Callahan offense with Ward at the helm.
Last week, Helm talked about his familiarity with the system in Tennessee:
"I've been running these plays for the last four years," Helm said to reporters. "It's a lot of the same as I ran at Texas. It's just the verbiage and learning new rules, talking with new tackles and new personnel, getting on a new page with a new quarterback."
The Panthers open their preseason on Friday against the Cleveland Browns, while the Titans do so Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.