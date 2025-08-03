Quinn Ewers Continues to Turn Heads at Miami Dolphins Training Camp
As the 2025 NFL season approaches its start, several former Texas Longhorns prepare for their first year in football's most prestigious league.
For some of them, this year might entail significant playing time or even a starting role, while others simply look to hold onto their roster spot and climb the depth chart as much as possible.
Quinn Ewers, who currently holds the third-string position with the Miami Dolphins, belongs to the latter group. That being said, recent videos from training camp and comments that his coaches and teammates have made suggest that the new Dolphin has started to prove himself at the next level.
Quinn Ewers' Training Camp Performance
Although quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson both stand between Ewers and the starting spot in Miami, he has shown NFL potential so far through preseason reps.
On Aug. 2, a few videos of the former Longhorn completing impressive passes down the field during a practice scrimmage surfaced on X.
Despite the fact that the defensive pressure lacks the intensity that an opposing defense in the NFL would apply, Ewers’ ability to complete the pass in a scrimmage setting could be a strong sign for him.
In addition to this video, Ewers has earned praise from a few key members of the Dolphins organization.
One of these components is actually Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback. According to Orangebloods, he said that he believes Ewers “has been balling” during preseason practices.
Tagovailoa has been afflicted by several injuries throughout his NFL tenure, and some wonder if his proneness to getting hurt could lead Wilson and Ewers to slide into step up during the season.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has also commented on his quarterback situation, noting that Wilson has earned the backup spot for the time being. However, he also mentioned that battles for roles like this are always ongoing and that he is willing to consider Ewers for the spot if he creates a truly competitive environment.
As for now, Ewers will have to continue playing to the best of his ability during training camp. As a seventh round draft pick and someone who faced injuries and inconsistency at times with the Longhorns, the climb up will likely be a challenging one for him.
It will take more than a few strong throws at training camp for him to make a real case to McDaniel and the rest of the coaching staff, but he appears to be showing up to perform so far.
The Dolphins’ first preseason game will occur against the Chicago Bears on the road on Aug. 10, and it’s possible that more will be revealed about each quarterback during the matchup.