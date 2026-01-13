Former Texas Longhorns WR Joins Big 12 Program

Several teams were in the running for former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who entered the transfer portal and opted out of the Longhorns Citrus Bowl victory.

However, Ohio State, Louisville, and Ole Miss seemed to get left behind as Kentucky and Colorado competed for Moore.

Falling in line with several expert predictions, multiple reports indicate that Moore officially committed to the Buffaloes, joining the Big 12 and turning down an opportunity to remain in the SEC.

Former Texas Wide Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Signs With Colorado

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore's football journey has led him to several destinations. He started his high school football career with Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas before returning to his home state of California. He then attended Los Alamitos High School after losing his sophomore season to COVID-19, and subsequently transferred to St. John Bosco High School, a renowned program in Bellflower, Calif.

He had a similar journey in his recruitment process, initially committing to the Oklahoma Sooners before flipping to the Louisville Cardinals and then the Texas Longhorns. Moore was a coveted prospect, ranked as the No. 10 player from California and the No. 19 wide receiver in the country.

With Texas, Moore recorded 532 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions in 2025. This was after a 456-yard, seven-touchdown season in 2024. He was third among Texas wide receivers in passing-down snaps both seasons, displaying his ability to be a complementary option in an offense.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and other teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Colorado, Moore could have an expanded role as a wide receiver. Among the Buffaloes' leaders in routes, Sincere Brown declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Omarion Miller transferred to Arizona State, and Joseph Williams is set to return.

Moore will compete for reps with returners Williams and Quentin Gibson, as well as several transfer additions. San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero — who led the FBS in receiving yards during the regular season (1,291) — was a prize addition, and the Buffs also added Ernest Campbell from Sacramento State and Kam Perry from Miami (OH).

Colorado rebuilt its offensive weapons and has become one of the most active programs during the transfer portal season. They have added 32 incoming transfers, including Moore, being outpaced by their outgoing transfer class (37 players).

Additionally, Moore will join one of his former Texas teammates in Boulder, Colo. Linebacker Liona Lefau announced his commitment to Colorado on Jan. 8 after recording 69 tackles and one sack for the Longhorns in 2025.

Moore will join Colorado's new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, who was the head coach at Sacramento State in 2025 and coached at Texas in 2022 (passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach). Marion was credited by 247Sports as a key contributor during Moore's recruiting process out of high school.

Marion is known for his "Go-Go" offense, which emphasizes tempo, mismatches, and a downhill running game. Moore will be heavily involved in an RPO system as a pass-catcher as well as a vertical passing game.

The former top recruit will provide sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis with a veteran option as he heads to Colorado for his senior season. Moore will have competition for snaps, but he should make an impact for the Buffaloes.