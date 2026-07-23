Texas Longhorns Receive Major Update on Eligibility of OL Cole Hutson

The Texas Longhorns have been a major topic during SEC Media Days this week. Many questions have been asked about quarterback Arch Manning and how other teams see their matchup with the Longhorns this season.

That's what happens when all eyes are on you. The Longhorns are coming into the 2026 season with a mountain of expectations. This time, they may have the talent to reach those expectations.

On Wednesday, the talented roster may have gotten even bigger when the news finally broke on the eligibility decision of offensive lineman Cole Hutson.

Help Is On The Way

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bobby Burton has reported that Hutson has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA and will be setting an injunction hearing.

That means there's a very good chance Hutson could be suiting up for the Longhorns this season and could fill a key question for head coach Steve Sarkisian's offensive line.

Last season, Hutson started five games at center and five games at left guard for the Longhorns. Left guard is a position of concern for the program this season. Transfer portal addition Laurence Seymore has been the name tagged with the left guard spot heading into fall camp.

However, Seymore may be in a battle for that position if Hutson gets to join the team again this season.

A Huge Addition

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) with girlfriend Ashley Rakin following the game against the Clemson Tigers following the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hutson has spent his entire four-year college career with the Longhorns. Getting the chance to do it one more season will have a huge impact on this team.

Having the veteran offensive lineman come back also means that chemistry in the unit shouldn't miss a beat. Adding new faces to an offensive line whose job is protecting one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country can raise concern.

Coach Sarkisian knows what he has in Hutson. This could be the addition to the roster that changes everything.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The process is not over, but it's looking good for Hutson to rejoin the program. Fans have seen this work for other programs in the SEC.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted another year of eligibility this season. Without Chambliss, the Rebels' first year under Pete Golding would have looked a lot different this summer.

The Hutson update will surely cause an uproar around the rest of the country. That's because the Longhorns may have just gotten even better.

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