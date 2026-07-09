Is This the Most Talented Texas Football Team Ever Assembled?

The Texas Longhorns are one of the most storied programs in the hallowed halls of College Football history. Across their 132 years of playing the sport they have claimed 972 victories, won four national championships and had countless incredible moments.

They have had an innumerable number of legendary players, who have accounted for 129 All-American selections and been a part of truly elite teams. Yet, this year's team could be the most talented of them all.

After retaining the very best players from last season's team and bringing a top-three transfer portal class, the 2026 Texas Longhorns are set to be the most talented team in the country. Here is the case for them not only achieving that, but also ranking amongst the greatest Texas teams of all-time.

Ranking the Most Talented Teams in Texas' History

Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young calls signals against the Oklahoma Soonesr during their game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. 1970

The 1970 Longhorns went 10-1 under Coach of the Year Darrell K. Royal and claimed a shared national title with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They averaged 374.5 yards per game on the ground largely due to the running prowess of All-American fullback Steve Worster and blocking ability of All-American offensive tackle Bobby Wuensch.

Defensively, they were led by All-American Bill Atessis who helped hold opponents to just 117.5 rushing yards per game and 2.8 yards per carry. The team abounded with other contributors like Jim Bertelsen, and while it is difficult to match them up with modern sides due to the somewhat shoddy score-keeping of the time, it is safe to say that this team deserves to be remembered by Texas fans.

2. 2009

The 2009 BCS National Championship is one of the biggest what-ifs in college football history, as Texas' starting quarterback Colt McCoy was injured early in the game and replaced by an overwhelmed true freshman Garrett Gilbert, who threw four picks in a loss. While that loss ruined a perfect season and birthed Alabama's decade-and-a-half of dominance, it should not overshadow just how great that team was.

McCoy finished third in Heisman voting that year while winning the Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Maxwell and Manning awards and being named a consensus All-American. His top wide-out, Jordan Shipley, was a consensus All-American as was free safety and future NFL great Earl Thomas.

1. 2005

Texas' 2005 team was the last to win a national championship and frequently comes up in discussions of the greatest college football teams of all time. That is for good reason, as the team sported four All-Americans and the winners of four major awards.

Vince Young is the first player that comes to mind for this team, as he was indeed one of those All-Americans and the winner of the O'Brien, Maxwell and Manning Awards. He was joined on the All-American squad by defensive lineman Rodrique Wright, offensive lineman Jonathan Scott and Jim Thorpe Award-winning defensive back Michael Huff.

How Does 2026 Measure Up?

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' money was well-spent this offseason, as this 2026 team is just as good on paper as any of the teams on this list.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation placed four Longhorns on its 2026 pre-season All-American first team, matching them up with the mighty 2005 squad. Quarterback Arch Manning, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, edge rusher Colin Simmons and linebacker Rasheem Biles all have cases to be the very best at their position, while the depth behind them is as good as it has ever been.

Truly, this year's team can go toe-to-toe, from a talent perspective, with any in Texas history. Now it is just up to them to get the job done.

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