Which Texas Player Is Most Likely to Become the Next Fan Favorite?

The Texas Longhorns have plenty of high-profile players as they head into the 2026 season, making them one of the biggest reasons why the Longhorns are heavily projected and favored as not just SEC contenders but national championship contenders.

The Longhorns have several players who are already faces of the program and undoubtedly are considered fan favorites among Texas fans, such as Arch Manning, Colin Simmons, or even Trevor Goosby, who have been with the program now for several years.

However, there is one new face on the defensive side of the ball who will quickly become a fan favorite among many Texas fans with what he will be able to display on the football field.

Rasheem Biles Will Take Over the Middle of the Texas Defense

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) celebrates a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns need a new face and voice in the middle of the defense with the departure of linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who held that role over the last few seasons. And having the opportunity to fill that role nearly seamlessly is incoming transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles.

Obviously, a lot of the buzz and noise surrounding the Longhorns' offseason additions comes from wide receiver Cam Coleman and the duo of running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers; however, the addition of Biles could have just as much, if not more, of an impact for the Longhorns in 2026.

Biles will be a disruptive force in the middle of the defense, causing havoc and forcing turnovers from opposing offenses like he did during his time with the Pittsburgh Panthers. In his final season at Pitt, Biles stuffed the stat sheet as he led the team with 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, broke up six passes, two interceptions, which he returned for touchdowns, and two forced fumbles.

The Longhorns add a veteran linebacker to fill the void at that position with one of the top players that they could've added, with Biles earning a Second-Team All-ACC and an Associated Press Second-Team All-ACC nod for his 2025 season.

Biles has the ideal frame for the modern college football linebacker, standing at six-feet-one, 220 pounds, and the linebacker has an elite game-breaking ability as a havoc wrecker with a nose for the football.

It won't be surprising to see the Biles getting those interceptions and forcing fumbles now in a Texas uniform, which will undoubtedly get Texas fans up and off their feet at Darrell K. Royal Stadium in the fall.

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