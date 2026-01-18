Former Texas WR Jordan Shipley Receives 'Miracle' Medical Update

The Texas Longhorns community has been closely monitoring the status of former wide receiver Jordan Shipley, who has been hospitalized after suffering from severe burns during an accident on his farm in Burnet, TX in early January.

As a result, Shipley was in stable but critical condition, ultimately surviving what could have been a fatal accident.

Fortunately, his recovery has gone well, and his wife, Sunny, recently shared a massive update about where things stand for Shipley nearly two weeks after the accident.

Jordan Shipley's Wife Shares Latest Update

Texas Longhorns receiver Jordan Shipley during the 2010 BCS National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a post on social media, Sunny revealed that Shipley has been discharged from the hospital, saying that the doctors told her Jordan's quick recovery is "nothing short of a miracle."

"This week has been life changing in many ways. But because I know so many are praying! wanted to let you know that we left the hospital," Sunny wrote. "I still can't believe it. Numerous doctors, nurses and specialists kept telling us, as we were being discharged, that he is nothing short of a miracle and they've never seen someone come in to their care in his condition and leave this soon....much less be out of the hospital bed."

She added that Jordan continues to deal with pain, but the fact he has gotten this far into recovery is excellent news for those that have been following the story.

"He's still in a lot of pain, we have a hard and long journey ahead but you can guarantee he and I will carry it with joy and praise. We aren't quite home yet, but will stay close the hospital as he has dressing changes and we will monitoring his adjustment out of the hospital. The Dell Seton burn team, nurses and everyone we came in contact with there are special people that impacted us greatly. Please say a prayer for them and thank God for them, as they are dealing with heartbreaking cases all day everyday. We love you all deeply. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Jordan Shipley update. So many answered prayers. Keep them coming. 🙏🏻🧡 pic.twitter.com/Kp0bkaIUg7 — WendyKJ 🤘🏻🧡 🏴‍☠️ (@WendyKJ) January 17, 2026

While the news is a wonderful development for the Longhorn legend, Sunny Shipley previously announced that Jordan will likely be dealing with "life-long complications" as a result of his injuries.

“Yesterday, after taking a closer and more in-depth look at Jordan’s burns and condition, his burn surgeon very frankly told me that he would mostly likely be getting quite a few skin grafts in multiple spots on his arms, legs and hands,” Sunny said on her Instagram story. “Skin grafting adds many more weeks in the hospital, multiple more surgeries, extremely long recovery time and life-long complications.”

Sunny will likely be providing more updates on her husband's health in the near future.